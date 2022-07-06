A video of a vibrant man singing loudly at a funeral has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip shared on TikTok shows the man identified as Moses wearing a short skirt as he performs by the grave

Amused Mzansi netizens could not help but laugh at his bold stunt as they reacted to the footage in

While funerals are usually a morbid and sad occasion, in Mzansi odd and sometimes hilarious things are likely to happen during a loved one’s final send-off.

A video of an unbothered gent pulling off quite a show during a funeral has been circulating on the social media streets.

Cyber citizens were amused by Moses' behaviour during a sendoff at a funeral. Image: @snnorganics/TikTok

The footage was shared on TikTok by user @snnorganics and shows the man identified as Moses can be seen wearing a short skirt as he sings loudly for all attendees to hear near the grave.

He is even seen pulling a few subtle dance moves here and there as the lady standing near him gives him a cold look in disapproval of his behaviour.

Whether or not Moses actually knew the deceased is unclear however Mzansi netizens could not help but laugh at his stunt as they reacted to the footage in the comments section.

Nozipho commented:

“iLook ka mama oseduze kwakhe .”

D said:

“The meaning of unbothered. I'm all the way here for it .”

tibilicious4 reacted:

“My father god for me.”

nomakhosazana zaqosh said:

“If looks could kill, aibandla lomama oseduze kwakhe ngabe useqedile ngaye.”

Dereshan replied:

“Love u Moses Thank u for being yourself I accept and love u as a human ️‍❤️❤️️‍❤️️‍❤️.”

Nokwanda Magubane Enyanyadu wrote:

“Cha kuyashonwa ngakubo njalo uhlezi esemncwabeni.”

Video of man shading mourning woman leaving a funeral with 3 takeaway meals has Mzansi laughing out loud

In another story, Briefly News reported that popular social media user @kulanicool posted another funny video that has Mzansi social media users with bellyaches from laughter.

The Twitter post is made up of two videos that show a young woman identified only as Bongekile crying at the graveyard during a funeral. She is seen crying hysterically as another lady tries to calm her down by giving her a bottle of water to drink.

In the second clip, Bongekile is then seen walking with three food takeaway containers in hand. The cameraman ridicules her by asking whether that was the reason she was crying at the cemetery – in order to gain sympathy and get so much food.

