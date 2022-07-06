Duduzane Zuma has a commanding presence and a recently shared video on Instagram is proof of this

The footage shows him enter a sewing workshop where many ladies got the surprise of their lives when they saw him

One particular lady could not help but approach him as she got down on her knees and affectionately kissed his hand

A group of women couldn’t help but gush in excitement after Duduzane Zuma aka “The People’s Bae” paid a surprise visit to their workplace.

A video of the cheerful moment was posted on Instagram by Zuma’s friend @winstoninnes and shows the handsome gent entering a sewing workshop where many ladies got the surprise of their lives when they saw him.

A woman couldn't help but show her affection to Duduzane Zuma when he visited her workplace. Image:GULSHAN KHAN/AFP via Getty Images, @winstoninnes/Instagram

One particular lady couldn’t help but approach Zuma as she got down on her knees and affectionately kissed his hand.

The video continues to show the fan-crazed moment as the excited ladies as they take turns posing and taking photos with Zuma.

It is unclear what the purpose or reason behind the visit was but it is safe to say it was a pleasant one.

South African social media users responded to the Instagram reel with positive messages and reactions.

Mkhululingubane remarked:

“ Priceless moments ❤️❤️.”

Mnqobiprincemsezane commented:

“Our Generational President. The future is now #DZ22.”

kelly_storm_romeland replied:

“Duduzane is lovable in all aspects ❤️❤️.”

nonto.k reacted:

“ I'm so happy for them. #thankyouMrPresident.”

1965mrsir said:

“LEADERS LEAD FROM THE BOTTOM !!!.”

Duduzane Zuma has Mzansi schoolchildren screaming as he takes time to meet them in person

In another story, Briefly News reported that Duduzane Zuma is doing the most to make his presence and impact known. A recent video taken of schoolchildren losing it when Duduzane arrived at the school has sent minds racing.

While his father, former President Jacob Zuma, did not leave the most positive impression during his time at the top, many people feel Duduzane is the answer to the revival of Mzansi.

Instagram user @winstoninnes shared the clip of Duduzane with the youth, claiming that this is just further proof that this man will make an excellent president as he is already a loved leader.

