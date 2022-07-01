A throwback video of former South African president, Jacob Zuma dancing after a public address was posted online

The footage shared on Twitter, shows Msholozi break into a dance as he leaves a podium as his colleagues cheer him on

The clip was also edited to include a new amapiano track and Mzansi netizens could not help but respond with humour

An edited old video of former South African president, Jacob Zuma busting some moves after addressing a crowd has been re-shared online recently.

Now anyone who knows Zuma will remember how the old man gave us vibey performances during his reign as leader of Mzansi. Singing and dancing were to be expected from uMsholozi during many of his speeches, rallies, and other public addresses. He may have been implicated in a number of controversies but he sure made things interesting with his comical personality.

South Africans reacted to a funny throwback video of Jacob Zuma dance with great energy after a speech.

The video was re-shared by Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 and features a new amapiano track over it. The footage shows the former president breaking into a dance as he leaves a podium. His colleagues can also be seen cheering him on from the side.

“Yal don’t deserve the internet ," the tweet was captioned.

In true Mzansi fashion, netizens responded with banter and witty remarks to the funny footage. Others even mentioned how much they miss the former president.

@mash_iie reacted:

“Now I miss him .”

@Cquence87 wrote:

“Comedians no longer have material ever since he descended from the biggest office in the land .”

@thami_tzz said:

“Best president ever .”

@REALBUCKS1 remarked:

“Wait did this actually happen? .”

@TaPages2 replied:

“Msholozi was the best President we ever had in South Africa.”

@BOTLEMOKOATLE commented:

“Ubaba has always been ahead of us all. .”

Throwback video of Jacob Zuma saying he's available as a substitute trends amid petrol price hike in Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News reported on an old video of former South African president Jacob Zuma that had resurfaced online and has netizens amused amid the hefty petrol price increase for the month of June.

The footage was shared on Twitter by popular parody account @AdvoBarryRoux and shows Msholozi laughing as he says:

“If you guys need a substitute, I am indeed available.”

Although it is not clear under what context the clip was recorded, the witty post comes after an uproar from the public as the cost of fuel skyrocketed at midnight, presumably indicating that Zuma was offered to resume his presidential duties if Mzansi is unhappy with its current leader.

