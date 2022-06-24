Duduzane Zuma is winning the hearts of Mzansi by reaching out to schoolchildren and doing the most

A recent video of Duduzane spending time with schoolchildren has been doing its rounds, solidifying his status as an influential leader

The people of Mzansi love the work Duduzane is doing and have no doubt in his ability to make change happen

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Duduzane Zuma is doing the most to make his presence and impact known. A recent video taken of schoolchildren losing it when Duduzane arrived at the school has sent minds racing.

Duduzane Zuma is doing the most to make his presence known and win the ANC presidency post. Image: @winstoninnes

Source: Instagram

While his father, former President Jacob Zuma, did not leave the most positive impression during his time at the top, many people feel Duduzane is the answer to the revival of Mzansi.

Instagram user @winstoninnes shared the clip of Duduzane with the youth, claiming that this is just further proof that this man will make an excellent president as he is already a loved leader.

“#dz22 #dz The writing's on the wall!!!✊✊✊”

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

There is no denying that Duduzane is putting in the time. People love his dedication and are hoping to see it continue and for greater things to come. Duduzane is slowly winning the hearts of Mzansi.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@sam_mkelo said:

“Wow, so sweet man, Dudu means is to comfort and Zane is God's gracious gift. One can see here.”

@mthetheleli_dlamini said:

“Our President!”

@cadydrean_west said:

“The coolest dude to ever do it❤️”

@mkhululingubane said:

“Precious moments ❤️”

KZN floods: Duduzane Zuma steps in to help flood victims, participates in clean-up operations

In related news, Briefly News reported that Duduzane Zuma, the son of former President Jacob Zuma, stepped up to help flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal by assisting one family at a time.

In a video posted on social media, Zuma can be seen using a shovel and clearing away mud that had slid into a home due to floods.

In another short clip, Zuma has a mop in hand and can be seen moping the tiled floors of the house that was just cleaned up. Zuma also spoke to the homeowner and thanked him for allowing them to come into his home and help clean.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News