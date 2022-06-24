Beautiful photos of a couple pictured in front of a large herd of cows have been doing the rounds on social media

The clips were shared by Twitter user @JamaKaSlwaneh, who asked for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage on Thursday, 23 June

The lucky lady said yes, and South African netizens were left awestruck by the unique and well-thought-out proposal

A Mzansi farmer has raised the bar when it comes to pulling off one of the most awe-inspiring proposals.

Social media user Thanda Mchunu (@JamaKaSlwaneh) shared stunning photos of him popping the question to his love against a stunning farm-style scenic backdrop featuring a large herd of cows over the two of them.

A man won Mansi over with his unique and bold proposal as he asked for his girlfriend's hand in marriage. Image:@JamaKaSlwaneh/Twitter

According to his tweet, the proposal took place on Thursday, 23 June and the lovely said “Yes” – but of course, she would, considering all the thought and effort that went into the beautiful gesture. Even the cows cooperated!

No matter the setting or level of extravagance, the perfect proposal is about how well it embodies your relationship as a couple, and this cattle farmer captured his and his partner's perfectly.

South African cyber citizens were left inspired by the wholesome photos and responded with cute and funny comments on the tweet:

@MoshMoshWaLove1 replied:

“The cows in the background be like what in the two-legged human being is this?? Congratulations y’all .”

@KayMahlatsi said:

“This is beautiful. Congratulations guys. May God bless your union.”

@Sandile_Ncubee responded:

“Right in front of amalobolo, I’d not say no obvious.”

@ZoPlaatjie reacted:

“Hardest flex I’ve seen on this app, I fear! ❤️”

@LungiMpanz said:

“Oh this is so romantic.”

@KhumaloNsindiso replied:

“Ouuu yesss, this is so beautiful!! ❤❤ Akanaye perhaps ubhuti or umngani oneplazi omunye? I'm asking for a friend...”

