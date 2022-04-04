A woman proudly showed off her incredible proposal online, proving long distance relationships can make it

Social media user @mygoldenlifestyle_ shared a clip to her TikTok account and let the world know how lucky she is

Social media users were blown away by the moving proposal and let the lady know she found a good one

A sweet woman took to social media with a clip of her heartwarming proposal. Her man drove far to make it possible and his efforts did not go unnoticed.

Social media user @mygoldenlifestyle_ took to TikTok with her proposal clip. Image: TikTok / (@mygoldenlifestyle_)

While long distance relationships raise eyebrows as many do not believe they can work. However, when they do, they fill hearts with hope.

Social media user @mygoldenlifestyle_ shared a clip of her feeling inducing proposal on TikTok, letting the world know that her long distance relationship beat ALL the odds.

The clip shows the man arriving at his gorgeous girlfriend’s place of work and having someone serenading her in front of everyone. The man of the hour then appears with ballons and her whole world stops for a second.

“We were in a long distance relationship for two years and he drove 4hours to propose #proposal #fyp #relationshipgoals”

Social media users melt over the heartwarming proposal and share their feels

The moving proposal clip left many in their feels. Seeing a man go to these lengths to make a woman his, just smelted their hearts.

They took to the comment section to share their thoughts:

@Shantal said:

“It’s been a damn tough couple of years for us healthcare workers. This is awesome, got the whole team out for this congrats !!”

@Virginia Axtell said:

“So beautiful I wish a man do this to me. baby he really loves blessing to you both.”

@ANDI said:

“CONGRATSS AWWW.”

@Tiffany Harris said:

“Can we talk about the black girl magic in the building!!! ”

