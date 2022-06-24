Social media user @thuso_thelejane posted a photo of a food delivery guy who looks similar to SA President Cyril Ramaphosa

He teased it was one of the politician’s many side hustles following a video in which Uncle Cyril claims leading Mzansi isn’t his real job

Scores of Mzansi users flocked to the post to share their witty comments directed at the president

South Africans have been having a field day when it comes to poking fun at the president on the social media streets. This comes after Cyril Ramaphosa joked about how running South Africa was more of a side job for him.

Saffas couldn't help but poke fun at an image of a Cyril Ramaphosa lookalike shared online. Image: CHOGM Pool via Getty Images, @thuso_thelejane/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News earlier reported on video footage was shared by popular Twitter user Daniel Marven (@danielmarven), which shows Ramaphosa at a Bull Ring Auction House event as he addresses the crowd. He was heard saying that being the president is just a side job for him. He said his real job is being the president of the Ankole Society.

In a separate Twitter post by @thuso_thelejane, he shared a photo of a food delivery guy who looks like Ramaphosa and captioned the post:

“Besides his other side hustle of being a president, he's also an Uber Eats delivery guy.”

In true Mzansi fashion, netizens fired back with witty remarks in response to the tweet.

Check out all the funny commentary below:

@sphiwe_jack replied:

“Kanti how much does he need.”

@naomithangz wrote:

“Y’all hate the president, no ways.”

@mpumi_jax reacted:

“Yasebenza lomntu mos, hard worker.”

@KgothatsoMokwe6 commented:

“A true hustler.”

@ThapeloMalete_ remarked:

“Lol... He is forever exposed, it doesn't matter what he says anymore.”

@chris_mbilini said:

“Inoba ucharger 50k per delivery, yingwenya le.”

Source: Briefly News