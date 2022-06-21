A young Mzansi man is tired of the ANC blaming everything but themselves for the concerning state of our nation

TikTok user @morenatshepo_ab took time to comment on a Tweet made by Ramaphosa in which he claimed “encapsulated” everything that is wrong with the ANC

Angry Mzansi citizens took time to air their views, agreeing with everything the man had to say in his clip

President Cyril Ramaphosa made a post on Twitter that set one Mzansi citizen off. The angered man asked the country when will ANC will start taking accountability for the state of the nation and stop putting the blame on things like apartheid and the global pandemic.

It is no secret that apartheid caused a lot of damage to our beloved country, however, almost 30 years later, the ANC is still using it to justify the downfall of South Africa.

TikTok user @morenatshepo_ab saw a Tweet made by Uncle Cyril that led to him making a long-awaited rant reel. The man wants to know from the ANC if loadshedding, the Guptas, State Capture, unemployment, and all the other pressing issues crippling Mzansi are really the results of apartheid.

He feels that the ANC will blame anything other than themselves for issues being faced in SA, and he is tired of hearing it. The man referred to Ramaphosa’s post as the perfect example of “what a failed government looks like”. It was DEEP!

People stood up and clapped for the words the man dished in this video

The video received a massive amount of attention from gatvol citizens. A lot of people came forward to thank the man for saying things that needed to be said. The people of Mzansi are tired of excuses and are demanding accountability that comes with lasting change. The time is now!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@user9449725591704 said:

“30 years later and APARTHEID is still to blame for everything. Most people who complains of APARTHEID doesn't even know what APARTHEID looked like.”

@Chadman6706 said:

“My bud… I could not agree with you more… 100% correct, the worst is, we can fix it all, IF... we work together!!!”

@DuBsTePzCoOl said:

“Let's be honest with ourselves. The ANC knows apartheid haunts many still to this day and they are using it to keep that votes.”

@Theuns Leeuwner said:

“Thank you for speaking up because every single race in our country is suffering because of the current government.”

@Nunda Naidoo said:

“On point, my bro. ANC corruption has been the main reason the main reason we are a failed state.”

DA leader John Steenhuisen calls for Ramaphosa and Zondo to explain the State Capture report delay

In other Ramaphosa news, Briefly News reported that leader of the Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen, calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to explain the reasons for the postponement of the State Capture commission report.

He said another postponement of the final State Capture commission report was “wrong and deeply unethical" on Monday 20 June.

