A man was not pleased when he ran out of electricity and all his landlady sent him was a mere R10 voucher

Twitter user @Real_Stevemalt took to social media to share his story, at a loss for words while sitting with his four units

Some did not understand why this was the landlady’s responsibility while others cracked over the four units

Electricity has become a luxury. Between Eskom and stingy landlords, one young man might be turning to candles as permanent fixtures, LOL.

Twitter user @Real_Stevemalt could not believe it when his landlady sent him R10 electricity to see him through. Image: Twitter / @Real_Stevemalt

Source: Twitter

With loadshedding, constant power outages and electricity costing an arm and a leg, some Mzansi citizens would prefer if they’d just shut it off completely.

Twitter user @Real_Stevemalt was out of units so he contacted his landlady, and was not prepared for what she was about to present him. A mere R10 electricity is all our guy got and he had no words.

“Our landlady when we told her the electricity is finished, she sent us this R10? That's 4 units.”

The people of Mzansi could not deal, what must he do with four units, LOL

Four units of electricity to get through the remainder of the month, in winter, is impossible! The people of Mzansi were sure the landlady was teaching this guy a lesson or something.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Katlego0512 tried to see the positive:

“Atleast ozamile.”

@Mbalien28787303 does not understand why the landlady is responsible for this:

“Is she supposed to buy you guys electricity?”

@Queenalle071 said:

@stylzzy said:

Woman goes viral with electricity ‘hack’, Mzansi gets to the bottom of it

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman took to social media to share a video of how she has mastered the skill of hacking her prepaid electricity meter to give her more watts by simply punching in a series of digits.

The clip was posted on TikTok by user @vero_mapetja and depicts her showing the electricity meter as she tells the viewer to look carefully.

She proceeds to press: #-0-0-4-#. The number of watts immediately increases from 120 kWh to 27 931 kWh.

