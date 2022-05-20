Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Video of Her Hacking Electricity Meter, Mzansi Has Jokes
- A video of a woman allegedly hacking into her electricity meter to gain more power units has been circulating online
- In the clip, she is seen punching a series of digits on her prepaid electricity meter and immediately gains a significant amount of kWh.
- Although it is unclear how genuine the trick is, many South Africans were left influenced to give it a go
A woman took to social media to share a video of how she has mastered the skill of hacking her prepaid electricity meter to give her more watts by simply punching in a series of digits.
The clip was posted on TikTok by user @vero_mapetja and depicts her showing the electricity meter as she tells the viewer to look carefully.
She proceeds to press: #-0-0-4-#. The number of watts immediately increases from 120 kWh to 27 931 kWh.
Experts predict stage 8 loadshedding, could leave SA without power for 48 hours over 4 days, Mzansi upset
An overjoyed person in the background can be heard shouting “danko” as the amount of electricity seemingly increases.
Many South African online users were left quite impressed by the trick and admitted they would give it a go. While some said it didn’t last for long, @vero_mapetja claimed her magically increased kWh remained the same at no extra charge.
Check out the clip and some of the comments below:
finana661 responded:
“It goes back to normal afterward.”
Babes replied:
“Last for a second and changed back.”
Sedi_M remarked:
“Lol, I am so scared to try this out.”
johnmashego429 reacted:
“Payback for loadshedding.”
Bababui wrote:
“This is to check how many units in total have you used, it's not free electricity and you're not bridging anything people.”
Mimi_Redd said:
“This to me seems like an airtime advance ya electricity.”
Liz Bee commented:
“Slowly but surely we will all be Eskom workers soon.”
In a separate story, Briefly News reported that just when you thought the loadshedding schedule couldn’t frustrate you anymore, experts warn of the implementation of stage 8 power cuts could very well be upon us sooner rather than later.
This is according to power experts who have said this is a reality and South Africans could be without power for 48 hours over four days.
Energy Analyst, Mike Roussow said there is a better than 50% chance that the country will go above levels 3 and 4.
Source: Briefly News