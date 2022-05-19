Energy analyst Mike Roussow has warned that there is a 50% chance that the country will go above level s 3 and 4 loadsheddding

s He said that there is no knowing just how further up the loadsheddding schedule the country will go as Eskom doesn’t have control of the situation

Rossouw also added that businesses and the economy were being serverly affected by the ongoing power cuts

Just when you thought the loadshedding schedule couldn’t frustrate you anymore, experts warn of the implementation of stage 8 power cuts could very well be upon us sooner rather than later.

This is according to power experts who have said this is a reality and South Africans could be without power for 48 hours over four days.

Peeps were left in upset after learning about the predeictions of advanced loadshedding in Mzansi. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Energy Analyst, Mike Roussow said there is a better than 50% chance that the country will go above levels 3 and 4.

This is because they (Eskom) are not in control of the situation. So there’s a good chance we’ll see high levels of loadshedding. To what extent is hard to predict because they don’t even know what they’re going to have tomorrow or the next day,” he said speaking to eNCA.

“The rolling blackouts are putting businesses on the rack. The economy is being destroyed by load shedding. Eskom’s current path means that load shedding will only get worse… plants are breaking down frequently because they are not in control,” said Rossouw.

Reaching Stage 8 load shedding would itself be a major crisis for the country. South Africa has never gone past Stage 6, and anything worse than that would plunge us into uncharted territory, The South African reports.

The news left many South Africans unsettled as they responded with frustration to the possibility of being left without power over intensive periods.

Others even joked that the funds allocated to the R22m Monumental Flag Project, ought to be shifted towards resolving the country’s power supply issues.

Check out some of the responses shared on Twitter below:

@MalumSid remarked:

“Why don't we take the 22M and Fix Eskom.”

@ProfJNMoyo replied:

“South Africa to go powerless for 48 hours over four days!”

@neil_langer responded:

“I thought stage 8 is where Eskom comes and takes your candles away.”

@ht4211 commented:

“We are too relaxed as a country, how have we allowed for things to get to this point, as if we are not paying tax, we are being taken for a ride.”

@shinganc said:

“These people desperately want to privatise the power utility come what may. Ramaphosa will soon face the people in the streets.”

Energy analyst predicts loadshedding is set to continue for next 48 weeks

In another story, Briefly News reported that energy analyst Ted Blom believes that the country can expect more electricity blackouts in the coming months. His comments come after the spokesperson for Eskom, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, announced that bad weather increases the demand for electricity.

The power utility warned that energy supply is expected to be constrained throughout the week, despite earlier suspending loadshedding. Blom said South Africans will have to survive another 60 days of loadshedding.

According to the energy expert, even the new stations are problematic, despite the power utility saying only the old stations are an issue.

