An energy expert believes that South Africa could experience more electricity blackouts in the coming months

Ted Blom said the new stations are problematic despite Eskom saying only the old stations are an issue

He believes that there’s a high probability of loadshedding for the next 48 weeks, which is going to be terrible for the economy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Energy analyst Ted Blom believes that the country can expect more electricity blackouts in the coming months. His comments come after the spokesperson for Eskom, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, announced that bad weather increases the demand for electricity.

The power utility warned that energy supply is expected to be constrained throughout the week, despite earlier suspending loadshedding. Blom said South Africans will have to survive another 60 days of loadshedding.

An energy expert says that there’s a high probability of loadshedding for the next 48 weeks. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the energy expert, even the new stations are problematic, despite the power utility saying only the old stations are an issue.

“The problem is exhibited by the fact that the new stations have far bigger units. The very old stations have a 100MW unit, so if one or two go off it’s not that impactful but at the new stations, each unit is 800MW. So, if one of those units go down it’s equivalent to eight or four old station units,” Blom said during an interview with SABC News.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He said it is very bad for the economy and South Africans that Eskom doesn’t have its act together. Blom accused Eskom management of being dishonest with citizens. He believes that there’s a high probability of loadshedding for the next 48 weeks.

The state-owned enterprise urged South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly. News24 reported that 3 049MW in electricity supply is offline due to planned maintenance and 15 762MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Distain throughout the country

South Africans took to social media to express their frustrations with the power utility:

Mosheledi Izack said:

“They are incompetent, we worry not, once the patrol goes up, then power cuts.”

Ismail Petersen wrote:

“He must speak directly. Those people working on those new power stations were totally incompetent. Bad workmanship is the reason.”

Methiology commented:

“Permanent Positions are occupied by families and friends who don't care about these jobs. Workers who knew the jobs and long-serving employees were unfairly dismissed some resigned because of unfair labour practice.”

Sheer Lifestyle added:

“I am lost for words as to why this man has not been placed in Eskom! I am lost for words as to why the best engineers have not been contracted into Eskom or employed. Everything is fixable as long as you know what you’re doing. I don't understand why we are playing with people's lives. On and off switch is killing our economy unless the plan to destroy the economy completely and make everything and everyone equally poor.”

Eskom says loadshedding could be implemented at short notice due to system constraints and unit breakdowns

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Eskom announced that loadshedding could be implemented at a short notice due to the power system being constrained. The possibility of loadshedding could arise if there are any unit breakdowns.

The power utility warns that evening peaks are mostly likely to have loadshedding. It believes that generation units at Kusile and Kendal power stations will return to service before Monday evening.

According to a statement shared on Twitter, service has been returned to a unit each at Matimba and Lethabo, while two units at Hendrina and three at Tutuka power stations have been delayed, which increases the constraints. The state-owned entity attributes the increased demand to the onset of winter. Eskom said constrained systems are experienced during the morning and evening peaks throughout the winter.

Source: Briefly News