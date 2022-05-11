A Mzansi woman got netizens' attention after claiming that life is cheaper in the suburbs as opposed to the township

She noted that while there were costly levies and utilities in the suburbs, since moving there, her cost of living has been lower

Her controversial views caused quite a stir online as many Saffas shared their responses to the topic

A young woman sparked an online debate after sharing her views on the cost of living in the township versus in the suburbs.

According to Jade (@jade_billions) life is cheaper in the suburbs as opposed to the township. In a Twitter thread, she revealed that she based her opinion on food spending, transportation and accessibility to things like healthcare and other amenities.

Saffas begged to differ with a woman's views on life in townships versus in the suburbs. Image: @jade_billions/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Personally since I've moved to the burbs my fuel spend, and food costs have been at an all-time bargain. I understand there are levies that need to be put into consideration, bond and rent etc.

“Yes, in the townships these are more affordable, I agree but safety when it comes to where you stay is really questionable in the townships mostly than in the burbs. It's costly having to deal with house break-ins and security,” she said.

Jade also expressed that she felt that certain food outlets such as Boxer which are in the hood are quite pricey compared to Checkers or even Woolworths Food at times. She also compared the quality of fresh produce.

Essentially Jade made it clear that her post was a reflection of her personal experience from the hood to the burbs.

“This tweet came from realizing that I am actually doing better in the burbs financially than in the township. Educate me on your experiences don't ridicule me.”

South African social media users didn’t hesitate to share their 2 cents on the controversial matter:

@Nkanyiso_ngqulu shared:

“Please elaborate a little on this point cause in the Burbs we paying Yho.”

@TauYaPhaahla01 commented:

“I disagree. There are Usave and Boxer in the township where you can walk to them, whereas in suburbs you have to drive to get to shops.”

@Lekako3 replied:

“In the Burbs electricity, levies and water are showing us flames. Luckily for Shopping 3 Malls are within 6kms radius so it a walking distance. Kasi has a vibe and everything I enjoy most.”

@Bradaofmybrada said:

“Water, Electricity, Levies ain't no way... People like electricians will literally charge you 2x extra just cos u live in the burbs.”

@Syakhumal0 responded:

“Burbs you walk to town or use less fuel because the town is just nearby... but township you take 2 public means of transport when you go to town or even for work, and also use more fuel when driving.”

