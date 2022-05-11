A video of a group of grown men running from a gent dressed in cultural attire has been circulating online

According to social media user @Rathipa_Rampedi, the gent is a senior who is culturally permitted to hit men roaming the streets during initiation school in the village

The Twitter post left many netizens baffled and amused as they shared their comments in response to the odd sight

A Mzansi gent had netizens in stitches and confusion after posting a video of a group of men randomly running for their lives in a village.

The clip was shared by social media user @Rathipa_Rampedi on Twitter and shows the men running in a group as they’re chased by one particular man dressed in unique cultural attire.

A group of young boys return home from an initiation school on January 7, 2013 in Sebokeng, South Africa. Image: Moeletsi Mabe/The Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He captioned the post:

“It's that time of the year somewhere.”

@Rathipa_Rampedi later revealed that the footage was taken during a time that initiation school was happening in the village.

“The people looking after the initiates are traditionally allowed to moer (hit) anyone they come across roaming the streets,” he said.

According to Lumen Learning, initiation rites are seen as fundamental to human growth and development as well as socialisation in many African communities. These rites function by ritually marking the transition of someone to full group membership. It also links individuals to the community and the community to the broader and more potent spiritual world.

The Twitter post left Saffas amused and with many questions in response to the uncommon practice. Check out the clip and the comments below:

@Teboho_Mota said:

“Why are they afraid of one person.”

@Domineer_ commented:

“Culturally men can't be roaming the streets whilst others are at the mountain... that's the significance.”

@_makho_ZA replied:

“Song choice is ending me.”

SA Police crack down on illegal initiation schools

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that the families of 12 missing boys breathed a sigh of relief when the teenagers were rescued from an illegal initiation school in Sedibeng. The sensitive operation was carried out by the SAPS in collaboration with Cogta.

The Sowetan reported that in recent months, many boys have gone missing in the troubled region of Gauteng due to what parents are calling coercion efforts by these illegal schools.

The 12 boys were reported missing by their parents and are currently being processed at the nearest police station before they're returned to their worried parents. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

