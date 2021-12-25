SA Police Crackdown on Illegal Initiation Schools, 12 Boys Rescued in Gauteng

At least 12 missing boys have been returned to their families after a lengthy search was carried out by their parents

It's believed the teenagers had been coerced into running off with a bogus initiation school in Sedibeng

These initiation schools are very much illegal in Gauteng and police are working hard to crack down on the unlawful practice

The families of 12 missing boys are breathing a sigh of relief after the teenagers were rescued from an illegal initiation school in Sedibeng. The sensitive operation was carried out by The South African Police Service in collaboration with Cogta.

The Sowetan previously reported that in recent months, many boys have gone missing in the troubled region of Gauteng due to what parents are calling coercion efforts by these illegal schools.

The 12 boys were reported missing by their parents and are currently being processed at the nearest police station before they're returned to their worried parents.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

While initiation schools are illegal in Gauteng, SAPS continue to have a hard time cracking down on bogus schools springing up in the area, eNCA reports.

30 Initiates dead in Eastern Cape and further 80 admitted to hospital

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the death toll among initiates in the Eastern Cape has continued to rise with 30 deaths reported so far.

A further 80 other initiates were admitted to the hospital and the Ulwaluko summer season is only halfway through.

The shocking number of deaths led to Secretary-General of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa, Zolani Mkiva calling for drastic action.

He said that the high number of fatalities is unwarranted and unacceptable and all in the name of a ritual according to eNCA.

News24 reported that Premier Oscar Mabuyane called for an urgent indaba to find solutions to reduce the number of deaths. He said that 19 of the young men who died were being initiated at illegal initiation schools.

A large number of deaths are a result of dehydration after initiates are deprived of water by those caring for them.

This is due to a false belief that those who drink water will not heal from their wounds quickly.

