Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Mthatha in the Eastern Cape as part of his campaign to ensure women and children are safe during the festive season

Cele reminded the South African Police Service members that they are obligated to protect more vulnerable groups

The Minister of Police stated that women have their own autonomy and should not be treated like they are not full human beings

MTHATHA - The Minister of Police Bheki Cele is going around the country reminding members of the South African Police Service of the role they need to play when it comes to the protection of women and children.

Cele has been visiting different provinces in the past few days to speak about safety during the festive season. His message to the police has been echoed numerous times and the Police Minister wants to see women and children better protected.

SABC News reports that with celebratory festivities taking place all over the country, Cele raised his concerns about the increased number of rape and sexual assault cases in the OR Tambo area in the past few months.

He reminded SAPS of the duty and obligation they have towards women and children especially with the increasing number of assaults.

"It’s important that when you see that a woman is under threat, drop as an officer every and anything and protect those women and those children," stated Cele.

He also reminded those gathered to listen to him speak, that men have no authority over women and women are full human beings.

Cele had the same message for the police in Thohoyandou in Limpopo. The region recorded the second-highest number of rape cases over a three month period, according to eNCA.

