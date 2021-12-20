Police Minister Bheki Cele was in Cape Town to oversee thousands of litres of alcohol being destroyed on Monday

As part of a safer festive season tour, 20 000 litres of alcohol was poured down the drain at a liquor storage facility

The illegal alcohol was reportedly confiscated at illicit shebeens across the province to curb high levels of crime

South Africans were irked on social media, with many slamming Cele for supposedly having misguided priorities

CAPE TOWN - A social media windstorm swept across South Africa on Monday as videos surfaced showing Minister of Police Bheki Cele flushing thousands of litres of alcohol down the drain in Cape Town.

Cele and the South African Police Service (SAPS)'s bid constitute a festive season ministerial inspection tour of the Western Cape where 20 000 litres of alcohol was destroyed at the police's central liquor storage facility at 35 Squadron in Belhar.

The minister noted the alcohol was confiscated at illicit shebeens in the province, with the move to have it destroyed forming part of a concerted approach towards curbing the high levels of crime in the country, News24 reported.

Cele was adamant alcohol is one of the main contributors to violent crime in the country and that getting rid of it, it goes some way towards curbing various other social ills.

More than a ton of booze seized

According to The Citizen, Cele's spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, defended the minister's decision to destroy the large quantities of alcohol, citing it as a driving force behind crime.

Further reports suggested about 150 000 litres of alcohol confiscated by the SAPS during search and seizure operations at illegally operating establishments across the Cape Town metro, including Nyanga, Khayelitsha, and Delft, in the two months from 15 October to 16 December 2021, were also destroyed.

Despite Themba's justifications, locals on social media were vexed and directed a slew of harsh criticisms at the minister and his police force.

Citizens not accepting of minister's move

Many argued that a blind eye was being turned towards "actual serious crimes" such as rape and murder. Social media users also made sure to advise Cele to go for counselling to get over his well-documented "obsession" with alcohol.

Below, Briefly News takes a look at some of the most colourful responses South Africans had to the development in Cape Town.

@dramadelinquent wrote:

"Now show us the rapists and abusers that you’ve caught and jailed."

@mluduma30 said:

"Akuve kudlalwa ngathi kodwa. This is the lowest of the low. Alcohol is not such a priority when it comes to crime issues, why parade this and have media, what for? Murders and armed robberies are at an all-time high but it’s business as usual for him instead his pride is this."

@NalediLight added:

"As his spokesperson, Can you please point out to the public the one time Bheki Cele actually did something remotely related to combating crime? The real crime, like rape, murder, kidnapping, trafficking, & drugs... those sorts of things."

