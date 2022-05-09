Eskom said that loadshedding could be implemented at a short notice if there are any unit breakdowns

Generation units at Kusile and Kendal power stations will return to service before Monday evening

South Africans are encouraged to use electricity sparingly, especially during the mornings and afternoons

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom announced that loadshedding could be implemented at a short notice due to the power system being constrained. The possibility of loadshedding could arise if there are any unit breakdowns.

The power utility warns that evening peaks are mostly likely to have loadshedding. It believes that generation units at Kusile and Kendal power stations will return to service before Monday evening.

Eskom says that loadshedding could be implemented at short notice. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Anand Shinde/Getty

According to a statement shared on Twitter, service has been returned to a unit each at Matimba and Lethabo while two units at Hendrina and three at Tutuka power stations have been delayed which increases the constraints. The state-owned entity attributes the increased demand to the onset of winter. Eskom said constrained systems are experienced during the morning and evening peaks throughout the winter.

South Africans are encouraged to use electricity sparingly, especially between 5am to 9am and 4pm to 10pm. Eskom said it has 3,049MW on planned maintenance and 14,985MW is unavailable due to system breakdowns according to TimesLIVE.

South Africans outraged with Eskom

Social media users believe that Eskom will implement loadshedding at a short notice:

@Blommielin said:

“In other words, loadshedding will start at 5pm and suspend at 5am. How did you go from green last night to severely constraint?? I am confused!”

@Phelobaby wrote:

“Whether you implement stage 10 0r 100 we don’t care anymore yazi.”

@Marisjak posted:

“Really - did you honestly think people use less electricity when they have to get ready for work and school. Same in the evening - what did you think people use to cook, warm water to shower/bath etc - sure you don’t think candles will do the trick.”

@Dee__Faku commented:

“Say it with your chest bra, they'll be loadshedding this evening.”

@ruands2008 stated:

“And in other news, the sky is blue and whales can't fly.”

@JoyNomonde added:

“As a country, we enter every week without the surety of electricity supply.”

