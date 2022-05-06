Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is currently on the backend of criticism for the failures seen at the state-owned power utility

The Economic Freedom Fighters MP Piaba Madokwe believes that de Ruyter should be sacked for his incompetence

Some South Africans seem to agree with the EFF while other says de Ruyter can't possibly fix 9 years of damage in three years

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters is blaming Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter for the power utility's continued problems and as a result, the party believes that he needs to be fired.

Piaba Madokwe, EFF Member of Parliament believes that Eskom executives who are not pulling their weight should face some sort of consequences for their inaction.

The EFF wants Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to be fired and replaced with a competent leader.

Source: Getty Images

"We need to fire the Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer and appoint a new competent executive with engineering qualifications," said Madokwe.

Madokwe added that there is no accountability on the side of Eskom bosses and this needs to change, according to SABC News. IFP Member of Parliament Mkhuleko Hlengwa also shared the same sentiments as Madakowe which were expressed during a sitting in Parliament.

Hlengwa says the state-owned enterprise has not been able to fulfil its mandate and has become a curse in South African households.

"Eskom has become a curse in every household in our country. Why? It’s because this entity is unable to deliver on its fundamental mandate, which is to generate enough energy to our national grid," said Hlengwa.

Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan has defended the power utility and the African National Congress-led government. Gordhan stated that both Eskom and the Government are working hard to restore Eskom, reports Fin24.

Gordhan stated that the government was bringing new generation capacity through commercial and public investments. He stated that the coal fleet stations were old and decaying, but that maintenance could be done with the help of private contractors.

South Africans weigh in on the EFF's remarks

On social media, South Africans have opposing views about Andre de Ruyter and the EFF's stance. Some people believe that de Ruyter should be fired, however, others say the problems at Eskom are not his fault.

@Simphiw86208804 said:

"They expect him to fix in 3 years the problem that was created for 9 or more years Is it Andrew who looted Eskom? Is it Andrew who badly designed power stations? Is it Andrew who failed to do maintenance of old power stations?"

@Rerig10 said:

"He has achieved nothing. #DeRuyterMustGo"

@AfricaBestLife said:

"Replace Andre with competent leadership."

@BigjoeSfiso said:

"They are mad ANC destroyed Eskom in 9 years period during Zuma's term there's no quick fix in this situation."

@Tisetso_Mosea said:

"Been firing CEO .. when does the call for DEPUTY MINISTER & MINISTER COME?"

