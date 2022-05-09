The police in the Western Cape province responded to a mass shooting of six people on Sunday night

The shooting incident is said to have taken place at approximately 8pm on the corner of two streets in Site C

South Africans are hoping that the police will launch a 72-hour activation plan to find the people responsible as they did in Hillary Gardee's case

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape police have confirmed that six people in the township of Khayelitsha were gunned down on Sunday night, 8 May.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says the police were called to the corner of Maphongwana and Idada Avenues in Site C at around 8pm where the crime had occurred.

Six men were killed in the township of Khayelitsha on Sunday, 8 May. Image: Getty Images/Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Upon arrival on the scene, the police found five deceased men, who are yet to be identified. The sixth man was rushed to hospital but was unfortunately dead upon arrival, according to News24.

Potelwa says organised crime detectives have been deployed to investigate the murders as the police have not yet ruled out that they could be gang-related, reports EWN. Police speculate that the deceased men could be in their thirties.

The recent mass shooting in Khayelitsha makes it the third one to have occurred this year. In March, five people were killed in the Endlovini informal settlement and six days later, six others were gunned down in Enkanini informal settlement.

South Africans weigh in on the murders in Khayelitsha

Social media have shared their thoughts on the recent murders in the Khayelitsha township. Many people have noted how the area has become unsafe, others were wondering if the Minister of Police Bheki Cele and Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen will be visiting the area.

Here are some comments:

@AvenueCyprus said:

"It is so despairing that the new home on the Cape Flats, Kyhayelitsha a township that is bordered by a Magnificent Coastline has become one of the most violent in Cape Town. Go and compare this coastal area to others in the City, it speaks volumes about the injustice of the Mother City."

@SPadiachy01 said:

"@helenzille, still think it better to stay in a township in Cape Town?"

@OwenChipen said:

"Will the 72 hours be activated to apprehend the suspect/suspects?"

@ramiluzo said:

"@LirandzuThemba can we also have a 72-hour activation, or is it the right people that died?"

@sewawam said:

"Same speed @SAPoliceService as Hillary's case please we are all equal deserve same safe and security asemblif."

@mthobisi_biggy said:

"Where is Baas John? The real war is in Cape Flats and Khayelitsha and he needs to stop wasting money travelling overseas."

