President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for calm in relation to the Phala Phala farm theft incident that took place in 2020

Ramaphosa says the matter should be left to the law enforcement officials as they conduct the necessary investigations

Many South Africans have made it clear that they do not want to remain calm and call on the president to tender his resignation

MTHATHA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked South Africans to exercise calm as he faces backlash over criminal allegations after his Phala Phala farm was robbed in February 2020.

Ramaphosa made these remarks on the sidelines at the Youth Day commemoration in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Thursday. The president asked citizens to first wait for the law enforcement investigations to be completed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked South Africans to wait for the law enforcement officials to complete investigations in the Phala Phala farm theft matter. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, Ramaphosa stated that he has heeded the advice of members of Parliament who said processes should be allowed to unfold and after they are completed proper action can be taken. He added that it would be better to leave the matter alone until all investigations are completed.

The president is being accused of money laundering, bribery, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice after criminals made off with $4 million (R62 million) in cash that was stashed on his farm.

Ramaphosa admitted that a burglary did take place on his game farm in Limpopo and said the money that was stolen funds were proceeds from the sale of game.

Former State SecurityAgency boss Arthur Fraser accused Ramaphosa of not contacting the police when the theft occurred but instead hired his own team to recover the stolen money, according to TimesLIVE.

Fraser previously filed a criminal complaint at the Rosebank Police Station in Johannesburg and recently met with the Hawks to discuss the matter.

South Africans share their thoughts

South Africans are not happy with Ramaphosa for being nonchalant about the allegations against him. Some people even feel like the president is insulting their intelligence while others just want to see him resign.

Here are some comments below:

@Mapheel46100418 said:

"Some of us don`t even care, never mind calm because it`s your money, your business, so face the music, we have nothing to lose or gain, none of our business, as long as you have paid tax, otherwise, you are in trouble, not us."

@TshidisoFeela said:

"The only calm he can get is when he submits a resignation letter from being the president of the country and voetsek."

@mjoznana said:

"He is known for asking calming and shutting people up with money. He must have dished a lot of cash within ANC branches, why are they quite about #PhalaPhalaGate"

@TrevorMiltonhof said:

"Calm? He said he didn't want to report the initial crime for fear of creating a panic in the farming community. Now he wants calm! For a crisis he created."

