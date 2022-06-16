President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the Youth Day conference in Mthatha, Eastern Cape on 16 June

The celebration will include an update about the government's initiatives and plans to create youth employment

The presidency shared that Government is working together to address the struggles young people face

EASTERN CAPE - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the Youth Day celebrations at a local stadium in Mthatha on Thursday 16 June.

The leader of the nation will provide attendees with the initiatives and plans being implemented by the presidency to create youth employment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the Youth Day conference in Eastern Cape. Image: Mujahid Safodien/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Youth Day for 2022 is celebrated under the theme of promoting sustainable livelihood and resilience of young people for a better tomorrow. SABC News reported the main event will be hosted in accordance with Covid-19 regulations. It has been 46 years since the 1976 student uprising.

The presidency shared on Twitter that as the country honours the youth of 1976, Government must reaffirm its commitment to fulfil and protect the rights of young people today.

“To ensure no one is left behind, we are working together to address the struggles they face and provide them with opportunities,” said the tweet.

SA unimpressed with Youth Day

The youth believe there is nothing to celebrate today as the unemployment rate in the country is at a all time high:

@Obakeng78535220 said:

“To the current youth, we are still at war. A war against 65% of the youth unemployment rate. Black child, you're on your own. Corruption, theft and lies continue to be major problems from those we have trusted to lead us. Aluta Continua.”

@Reisiger63 posted:

“Bah. Facts. Who needs facts. The irony is today we are celebrating 'Youth Day' while sitting with the highest youth unemployment figures ever.”

@Sasalurv commented:

“It’s June 16 2022, South African youth still living in poverty worse than ever before. Youth unemployment on an all-time high, they are depressed and have resorted to crime, alcohol & drug abuse under the New Dawn. What a sad day.”

@MojapeloJeff wrote:

“Nothing to celebrate. Youth unemployment rate is at an all-time high.’

@De_Mcluarim stated:

“Happy youth unemployment day.”

EFF, ATM argue there is no hope for “better future” for young people during National Assembly Youth Day debate

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and the African Transformation Movement argued that the youth have no hope for a better future with President Cyril Ramaphosa as the head of South Africa.

The National Assembly held its annual debate for Youth Day on Tuesday 14 June under the theme of promoting sustainable livelihoods and resilience of young people in South Africa for a better tomorrow.

