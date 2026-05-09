Helen Zille is steadfast in her mission to become Johannesburg's mayor, and she pulled off yet another stunt

The member of the DA recently demonstrated that she is very concerned about the street lights in a Johannesburg area

Helen Zille joined DA Councillor Mr de Roche to take their problems directly to the current Johannesburg mayor, Dada Morero

Helen Zille is more determined than ever to prove that he is the right person to be the mayor of Johannesburg. The DA leader has been going viral for her stunts as part of her campaign for the position.

Helen Zille joined a DA councillor to yell at the Johannesburg mayor over infrastructure. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson / Newsnexussa / TikTok

Source: UGC

A video posted on 9 May 2026 showed Helen Zille and a colleague going to extremes to get the attention of Mayor Dada Morero.

In a video on TikTok by @newsnexussa, Helen Zille was with DA councillor Mr de Roche, who was leading their stunt, holding a megaphone and calling out the Johannesburg mayor by name. Helen joined in yelling the mayor's name, asking about the street lights not working, except she was even bigger megaphone, and they went on to call for the mayor outside an office building with the speakers. They were complaining about the lights being off in Ward 66. Watch the video below:

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Helen Zille's new stunt divides SA

Many people were divided after seeing Helen Zille's latest attempt at increasing locals in her run for mayor. Online users also felt that the latest tech was specifically unimpressive. Read the comments below:

South Africans discussed Cape Town infrastructure as DA's territory. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: UGC

Guardians of the 7 moons commented:

"Councillor you have broken streets and many potholes in your DA run Kensington Bez Valley etc etc."

refbabac wrote:

"On this very note, DA should go give people in Western Cape, District Six proper housing. All families who were displaced during the apartheid era have to be housed properly. Use all the stolen funds to put action in what you preach. RESPECT 🙏 🇿🇦"

michellebarnes2016gmail0 added:

"How many times are the lights off in ward 25, Western Cape? Some people don't have electricity and water for years, drains overflow....and ward councillors don't care. D.A., please first see that all your wards are perfect before you go into other parties' wards."

TheGreyFig wrote:

"Performative politics is becoming too much of the norm."

tikkitokker said:

"I would love to have a survey of people who have their street lights working vs those that don't. Maybe this is a way to keep Eskom going by saving some electricity."

Zille’s campaign strategist tastes mopani worms

Briefly News previously reported that Tami Jackson, the young strategist working on Helen Zille’s Joburg mayor campaign, was trying mopani worms for the first time. In a video posted by @tamijackson_za on 01 May 2026, the pair stops at a street vendor who shows them a big bowl of worms.

Zille revealed she’s had them before, saying, “I’ve eaten mopani worms,” when Tami tasted them. Being on camera might feel strange for Tami Jackson, since she’s used to working behind the scenes.

Tamil helps bring Helen Zille’s bold campaign for Joburg mayorship to our screens. She's the brains behind Zille’s viral social media push for the Joburg mayor bid, starting as an intern and now running the stunts.

Source: Briefly News