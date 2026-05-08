The recent outbreak of hantavirus broke out on a cruise ship, and a South African doctor was directly involved in its discovery

Dr Jacqueline Weyer received international attention after being a key player in identifying the hantavirus outbreak

The medical professional shared insights about the hantavirus amid speculation of whether another pandemic is on the horizon

South Africa's flag flew high even during a time of crisis. The hantavirus has been the latest concerning international outbreak, and the medical professional who identified it is from Mzansi.

A South African doctor was the first to identify the hantavirus. Image: ThisIsEngineering / Pexels

Source: UGC

In an interview shared on 07 May 2026, Dr Jacqueline Weyer shared her take on the hantavirus. She also went into detail about the patient who was admitted to a hospital in South Africa after being infected by the virus on the ship.

In a TikTok video by Sky News, Dr Jacqueline Weyer was credited as the first scientist in the world to identify the hantavirus outbreak. She said the patient in South Africa has been making positive progress and is "improving." The Acting Deputy Executive Director at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, she said, she read the report multiple times to make sure, saying she did not want to be "the bearer of bad news". When answering whether she's concerned, she said that she is because she understands that there needs to be a lot of international collaboration to contain an outbreak, and the early days are showing the processes that countries should follow. Watch the video of the doctor below:

South African doctor applauded for identifying hantavirus

Many people were impressed by the doctor, and they praised her for being an example of South Africa's top-line medical professionals. Read people's comments praising her below:

South Africans were impressed by the Mzansi docto'rs work detecting the hantavirus. Image: Rober Brown

Source: UGC

Lucie💚 commented:

"So basically what she’s saying is ‘they were originally isolated, and that was a good thing’. And it will take all countries putting in firm boundaries to stop this from spreading out of control. That’s how I read it. She’s concerned for sure!"

BigBoss applauded the doctor:

"Medical professionals who are global leaders in their fields. #ProudlySouthAfrican 🇿🇦❤️"

Ane620 added:

'Well done team SA 🇿🇦. We wish the patient a speedy recovery."

Caroline Barnard said:

"I'm worried that she's calling this an outbreak. That's very specific wording 😳"

Gleeza gushed:

"South Africa is the best with this type of research."

cheesybeanos.1 felt the doctor was worried:

"She’s definitely concerned."

@LiaM joked:

"I wouldn’t even talk inside the hospital. I will wait till I’m 1 km then I can take of my PPE and talk. 😂🤣😂"

seepampoentjie said:

"South Africa still has the best doctors in the world."

Other Briefly News about hantavirus

Source: Briefly News