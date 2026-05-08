Funny Man Speaks Out for South African Rats After Health Dept Claims They Do Not Have Hantavirus
- South Africa's Department of Health reassured the public that rats in South Africa do not carry hantavirus
- The statement by South Africa's Department of Health about red and South Africa circulated all over social media, and people could not help but joke about it
- A stand-up comedian posted a video sharing all the questions he had regarding the statement about rats in South Africa
In a post on TikTok, a man shared his reaction to seeing the Department of Health statement about the hantavirus. The hantavirus reportedly stems from rat droppings, and the government went out of their way to verify that it did not include rats in South Africa.
Online users shared their reactions to the video that the man posted on 6 April 2026. People shared their hilarious takes about South African rats reportedly not carrying hantavirus.
In a video from Instagram, a comedian @Linde Sibanda shared his hilarious thoughts after seeing an announcement by the Department of Health insisting that rats in South Africa do not carry the hunter virus. He said he wondered how they got the information, asking whether they interviewed rats. He mentioned the characters Gumbi no Mazwi, from an SABC 1's children's show, saying whether they interviewed the two for the information. The man also joked that the Department of Health was making South African rats sound unambitious. Watch the video below:
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SA jokes about rats and hantavirus
Many people felt that their men's video was hilarious. Online users joined in on all the jokes about the rats. Read the comments and posts from X below:
tankie_boleke commented:
"Gundi and Mazwi confirmed. They represent the rat community."
ke_tshepiso said:
"No, but our rats are healthy, guys. Let's be honest."
itsrotondwa joked:
"Literally last week a rat ran into my house and jumped into my kitchen bin… these SA rats are technical 😂"
oj.phakula was in stitches:
"They are underestimating our rats😭"
the_fredicus_maximus added:
'Baddie rats' was not on this year's bingo list😂"
samsavage522 wrote:
"😭💔💔 some went to Dubai … ai its technical."
yols_89 asked:
"I also wanted to know if they tested all the rats or?"
mphomoshe remarked:
"Here I am thinking about those giant rats of Alex. It would be over for the people there shem."
badumttss__ preferred the rats not to be a threat:
"😂😂 Rather limit our rats, bruv. Can't afford another lockdown."
kamohelo_zastro was also amused:
"What about cross-border rats? Everything and anything enters this country without us knowing 😂😂"
Other Briefly News stories about hanatavirus outbreak
- A cruise ship passenger on the ship that is carrying the hantavirus spoke out following the terrifying outbreak.
- South Africans shared their reactions to the cruise ship being linked to a Joburg flight with 82 passengers.
- A woman who survived hantavirus in 2022 shared the terrifying medical experiences she endured before getting better.
- Four people in the Western Cape were identified for contact tracing of the hanta virus.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za