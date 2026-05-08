South Africa's Department of Health reassured the public that rats in South Africa do not carry hantavirus

The statement by South Africa's Department of Health about red and South Africa circulated all over social media, and people could not help but joke about it

A stand-up comedian posted a video sharing all the questions he had regarding the statement about rats in South Africa

In a post on TikTok, a man shared his reaction to seeing the Department of Health statement about the hantavirus. The hantavirus reportedly stems from rat droppings, and the government went out of their way to verify that it did not include rats in South Africa.

A man joked about the government's announcement that rats in South Africa do not have hantavirus. Image: Jimmyk

Source: UGC

Online users shared their reactions to the video that the man posted on 6 April 2026. People shared their hilarious takes about South African rats reportedly not carrying hantavirus.

In a video from Instagram, a comedian @Linde Sibanda shared his hilarious thoughts after seeing an announcement by the Department of Health insisting that rats in South Africa do not carry the hunter virus. He said he wondered how they got the information, asking whether they interviewed rats. He mentioned the characters Gumbi no Mazwi, from an SABC 1's children's show, saying whether they interviewed the two for the information. The man also joked that the Department of Health was making South African rats sound unambitious. Watch the video below:

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SA jokes about rats and hantavirus

Many people felt that their men's video was hilarious. Online users joined in on all the jokes about the rats. Read the comments and posts from X below:

The Hantavirus broke out on a cruise ship, and an infected passenger was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital. Image: Jose Parra / Pexels

Source: UGC

tankie_boleke commented:

"Gundi and Mazwi confirmed. They represent the rat community."

ke_tshepiso said:

"No, but our rats are healthy, guys. Let's be honest."

itsrotondwa joked:

"Literally last week a rat ran into my house and jumped into my kitchen bin… these SA rats are technical 😂"

oj.phakula was in stitches:

"They are underestimating our rats😭"

the_fredicus_maximus added:

'Baddie rats' was not on this year's bingo list😂"

samsavage522 wrote:

"😭💔💔 some went to Dubai … ai its technical."

yols_89 asked:

"I also wanted to know if they tested all the rats or?"

mphomoshe remarked:

"Here I am thinking about those giant rats of Alex. It would be over for the people there shem."

badumttss__ preferred the rats not to be a threat:

"😂😂 Rather limit our rats, bruv. Can't afford another lockdown."

kamohelo_zastro was also amused:

"What about cross-border rats? Everything and anything enters this country without us knowing 😂😂"

Other Briefly News stories about hanatavirus outbreak

Source: Briefly News