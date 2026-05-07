South Africans Stunned as Actress Charlize Theron Reveals in a Video She's Scared of Witchcraft
- Brand ambassador and US-based actress Charlize Theron recently shared why she believes in witchcraft
- Theron recently surprised her South African fans when she revealed her beliefs about witchcraft in a video interview
- Social media users commented on the actress's interview on Thursday, 7 May 2026
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Multi-award-winning actress Charlize Theron recently surprised South Africans on social media when she shared that she believes in witchcraft.
Theron previously stunned her fans in Mzansi when she claimed that Afrikaans was a dying language.
The Monster actress recently trended on social media when she had a star-studded guest list for her block party.
Social media user PortiaMoemedi shared a video of Theron on her X account on Thursday, 7 May 2026, revealing her fear of witchcraft.
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In the video, the actress says she has a tremendous fear when she cuts her fingernails that someone will take her fingernails and put a spell on her.
"Growing up in Africa, there was a witchcraft culture. I was told they will take your fingernails to put a spell on you. I'm always very adamant about cutting my own fingernails and flush it down, and making sure it's gone," adds the actress.
South Africans comment on the video
@Musa_Doo said:
"Ke mang o loyang Charlize nou?" (Who's bewitching Charlize now?)
@justkevluv reacted:
"Boloyi (witchcraft) does not discriminate based on colour if you're South African. Everyone can get that lightning."
@Nguduyablack responded:
"South African parents are the best, this was so you don't leave your dirty cut nails all over the place. Those things are disgusting."
@callingoutshxt replied:
"I flush my fallen hair down the toilet for the same reason. If I pull all the loose hair out of my hairbrush, it goes straight in the toilet.
@EgoliSpan wrote:
"Probably her helper who taught her this. Back then, kids spent way more time with the helpers who would even breastfeed them. She’s a Boksburg girl with a black second mom."
@ImiCulate commented:
"She turned out to be a real witch by turning African boys, whom she adopted into girls, what nonsense is that?"
@Snoble19 said:
"Ok, but I grew up believing this too. I cut my nails into the toilet. Always."
@boyes_lydia replied:
"This is a South African thing through and through...even with hair."
@FootballFemmes commented:
"Legit still has this irrational fear as well. Very South African coded."
@Nodolikatata said:
"The girl had a strong black maid. Mama was running that household, pretty certain the parents obeyed her, too."
@FloPitse reacted:
"I do the same with my nails and hair, immediately flash them."
@WeAllWillDieBro responded:
"So people don't flush their nails down the toilet? That's just a South African thing? I thought it was the law to do this. Phela bantfu ba'dangerous."
Charlize Theron shares a special picture with her girls on her birthday
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Charlize Theron, who does not post her daughters on social media, shared a picture of her daughters
Theron, who turned 45 years old during the coronavirus celebrated her birthday virtually
Sharing a snap from her virtual birthday, Theron gave fans a rare glimpse of her beautiful girls.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za