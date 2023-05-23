The event boasted star-studded guestlist including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Paris Jackson

Charlize Theron was unable to attend her event due to Covid-19, but Aisha Tyler stepped in as the MC

A Fast and Furious-themed trivia session with the cast of Fast X added excitement to the charitable evening

Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Block Party was a resounding success filled with a star-studded lineup. Images: @charlizeafrica

Charlize Theron's highly anticipated annual block party, hosted by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), took place at the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, California on 20 May.

Charlize Theron's absence failed to dampen the excitement

According to news24, Theron was unable to attend her own event after testing positive for Covid-19. However, the party proceeded with great enthusiasm, featuring an array of celebrities and influential figures.

The foundation's official Instagram updated on the event saying:

"CTAOP is so thrilled and honoured to once again be co-hosting with @charlizeafrica the celebration for the next instalment in @TheFastSaga – #FastX – at our annual #CTAOPBlockParty️"

The Universal Studios Backlot was transformed into a vibrant and glamorous venue for the charitable event. The evening's highlight was a Fast and Furious-themed trivia session with the cast of the upcoming film Fast X.

Celebrities shone at Charlize Theron's annual block party

Daily Mail reports that Theron's Fast family, including Diesel, Rodriguez, Brewster, Kang, and Ritchson, graced the red carpet, showing their unwavering support.

Other notable guests in attendance were Mo Heart, a recording artist known for competing on RuPaul's Drag Race, and Paris Jackson.

The event not only celebrated Theron's philanthropic efforts but also highlighted the achievements of fellow South African stars such as Thuso Mbedu, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida.

Despite Theron's absence, the CTAOP ensured the show went on. TV personality, Aisha Tyler stepped in as the host for the night, delivering an engaging and memorable experience.

The evening concluded with captivating performances by drag artists Luxx Noir London and Salina EsTitties, showcasing Theron's unwavering support for the drag community.

