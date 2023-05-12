A viral video of a mother pushing her kid through the window as a last solution to recovering their house and car keys stirred reactions

After the baby had successfully slithered through the tiny space in the burglary, the mother tried hard to make him focus

Many who watched the video and saw how well the kid did in helping his mother said their children failed them in a similar situation

A mother, @baby_elihle07, shared a short video showing how her kid came to her rescue when she mistakenly locked her house and car keys in their apartment.

Left with no immediate solution to the problem, the woman thought of a better way to rescue the situation with her kid.

Many praised the kid for being smart. Photo source: @baby_elihle07

Smart kid helps mum recover keys

She passed the kid through the tiny space between their window. After her little son gained access, he went around their living room as the mother gave instructions.

The mother was able to direct the kid to climb one of the stools in the house and reach for the key on the cabinet. Many were amazed by how bright the kid was.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Aya said:

"Your child can listen well done.. mine would have gone straight to the fridge and eat."

Omhle said:

"I thought he was gonna switch on the TV and watch cartoons."

Faith Njoroge287 said:

"I once did this,my son could not understand, I put him in while he's crying...on entering, he went straight to his toys."

joy Hastings joy said:

"He almost changed his mind and come back to you without keys."

kevinwendellcrumb said:

"Had to do this once with my kid... Bot boy sat down and put the t.v on."

Vee said:

"They did this to me too when I was young."

mankamwanri said:

"Importance of small person in every family."

amakha504 said:

"Last week my tenant was in same situation. Her son refused to take the keys and took his toys instead, we had to try alternative options."

