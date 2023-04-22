Motorists recorded a school transport that looked like it was on the brink of falling apart, filled with school children

A young boy travelling in the car can be seen keeping the driver's door closed with his hand outside the window

The video got mixed reactions on social media; some people thought it was funny, and others highlighted the dangerous situation

A young boy was recorded keeping the door of his school transport closed with his hand. Image: @nqobi_thepsychologist

A school transport driver was caught on camera transporting Primary School children in an unroadworthy car.

One of the pupils sitting behind the driver's door had to reach out the window to keep the driver's door from swinging wide open.

The driver saw that he was being recorded and had a broad smile on his face even though his car was acting up.

TikTok user posts school transport driver's unroadworthy car

The clip was posted on TikTok by @nqobi_thepsychologist and got Mzansi talking. People recalled their school years when they used to travel by school transport.

Some desensitized netizens found the clip hilarious and joked that it was just another day in South Africa.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the pupils journey to school

@Leparagadi asked:

"Now my question is, who will hold the door for umalume when all the kids get off ? "

@Cassygwa shared:

"All my High School years , there always had to be something wrong with our transport."

@O said:

"South Africa is a movie, we live in a series."

@Zawadi mentioned:

"The ghetto imagine ka winter yoh"

@Kgomz K wrote:

"No, no this is unacceptable. It's dangerous."

@King’Edward commented:

"That kid's the parents or guardian should pay half for transport fare, he is always on duty mos."

@GladnessVundla posted:

"That time you pay 700 for transport for your child to do that."

@CharityMahlangu said:

"This one is coming from Mamelodi and going to Nellie Swart e."

