A newborn baby was dumped in a bin in one of the toilets in a corporate building in Parktown Johannesburg

The cleaner found the body of the baby, and the incident left her and other employees distraught

South Africans were left angered by the cruelty of the situation, and many said the baby could have been given up for adoption

A baby was discovered in a sanitary disposal bin. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - A baby's body was discovered in a sanitary disposal bin in a corporate building's bathroom in Parktown.

A cleaner found the baby on Friday afternoon at around 3pm while taking out the trash.

Company receptionist details the horrific incident

According to TimesLIVE, the receptionist at the corporate office, Tshidi Ndobe, saw the cleaning lady crying while washing her cup after the discovery. It became clear why she was upset after someone informed them about the deceased baby in the bin.

“We rushed to the first floor, and I remember peeping into the bin and seeing what looked like a dead baby with plastic covering its nose. It was so scary. I immediately called the relevant people in the building, one of whom was already on their way home and had to return to the office.

Ndobe said they called the paramedics and police, and the cleaner's employer offered her counselling.

SA citizens on Facebook weigh in on the discovery of the dead baby

Lizzy Seotimeng said:

"My heart breaks soo much when this happens to innocent little angels who didn't even ask to be born."

Shannon Govender mentioned:

"This is so heartbreaking there are thousands of women who can't have children and are willing to adopt."

Sfiso Tshabalala stated:

"It should be easy to find the mother since it happened at an office, and people know who was pregnant then and no longer is pregnant now. They should answer and account for this cruelty."

Matho Duma added:

"Some women are struggling with infertility and an innocent baby is thrown in the bin. That's very sad."

Nomzamo Dlamini posted:

"Nurses would always advise mothers to leave newborns in beds if they can't take care of them. Not in the hospital bin or box but on the bed. Such reckless behaviour."

Source: Briefly News