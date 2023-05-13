A picture of Charlize Theron and her adopted daughter Jackson Theron caused a stir on social media

Netizens were stunned to see her child wearing female clothes, and they dragged Charlize for encouraging it

The actress announced in 2019 that her son told her at the age of three that he identifies as a girl

Charlize Theron trended for dressing her trans daughter in girl's clothing

South African-born Hollywood star topped trending topics after a picture of her and her adopted children was posted on Twitter.

Picture of Charlize Theron and her daughters August and Jackson Theron trends

The picture showed the actress' daughter wearing a pink tutu and holding a pink handbag. People questioned her parenting skills for allowing her young child to transition into a girl.

Many Twitter users thought the child was too young to decide and suggested that the actress nudged her into it. One person user wrote:

"Charlize Theron 'transitioned' her adopted son at 3-yrs-old. No wonder why she wants kids in drag and being sexualized."

Charlize Theron reveals she is raising a transgender daughter

The pic that caused the online commotion is old because the girl is now 11 years old, but that didn't stop people from going in hard on the mother of two.

In 2019 the Mad Max star announced to the world that Jackson told her at the age of three that she identifies as a girl, reported The Sun.

"Yes, I thought she was a boy, too. Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said, 'I am not a boy."

Charlize said her job as a parent is to celebrate and love all of her children and make sure they grow up in a nurturing environment.

"And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that."

Twitter users discuss Charlize and her trans daughter

@LekkerInDieBos said:

"Ungodly countries lead to this."

@RhandzuM6 asked:

"Why not adopt girls?"

@Magdalene2490 tweeted:

"Poor kids, growing up must be so confusing for them."

@Badger19621962 stated:

"When you are weak of character you will always be a follower, so she is just following the Hollywood crowd."

@Jonatha63315790 added:

"Her son is probably one of those 44 people who speak Afrikaans.That's why she dresses him like that. Benoni-Style dress."

@GraemeJorgense1 commented:

"We worship entertainers. Who can blame them for being weird?"

@DirkDeeps posted

"This is going to trigger some (well-deserved) criticism from South Africans."

@NarellePotgiet1 said:

"This child is too young to know the difference. This is all on her."

