One mother left people cheesing hard on TikTok after seeing a heartwarming video with her three sons

The woman bought her children a PlayStation 5, and the kids lost their minds when they saw the console

The video of the boys' reaction went viral, and people praised the mom for making her children happy

A video of a mother gifting her sons with a PlayStation 5 went viral. Image: @vvldesigns

Source: TikTok

A PlayStation 5 is one of the priciest consoles with the latest gaming technology. Three lucky boys got their hands on one thanks to their loving mother, who wanted to put a smile on their faces.

The mother posted a video of the surprise on her TikTok page @vvldesigns_, and the children immediately jumped to give her hugs and thank her. The woman said it made her happy to spoil her kids with the console after the challenges they've been through.

"Mama got to do what makes her kids happy. It was a happy day. Sibonga ithuba of finding happiness after the terrible and heartbreaking year 2022."

Video of siblings receiving a PlayStation 5 gaming console goes viral

The wholesome TikTok gathered more than 872 000 views on the video-sharing app, and hundreds of people clapped for the mom in the comments section.

Watch the video below:

@edwinblaster93 said:

"My mom never bought me anything special since I was born. She only afforded to buy us food."

@matambelemashudu10 mentioned:

"These kids ain't going out anymore introvert mode activated."

@masegale stated::

"Well done mama. Next hour when they go deaf and do not hear anything you will say 'ngizoyiphula le PS because iyanihlanyisa.'"

@leratoguguhlathi90 added:

"Let's give mummy her flowers.❤️"

@mingylenkopane commented:

"This brought tears to me as a mother, I'm also trying so hard to make it possible. Congrats mama."

@bilcyfers posted:

"Sadly the 2 youngest won't be playing. You'll understand if you really game."

@2user4042768156546 wrote:

"You'll never see them outside anymore."

@zakariyab19

"May God bless you to continue putting a smile on your kids faces forever and may God and your kids always be happy and satisfied with you. "

