One father left many people upset after seeing him throw his kids' gaming consoles into the pool

TikTok user Patrick Ellis had enough of the Play Stations, so he tossed them into the pool in a rage

Mzansi let the man know that what he did was harsh and he could have gone about it better

While banning a kid from playing their PS5 is part of parenting, throwing the entire console into the pool in a rage is not. Mzansi people did not like the father's vibes and made it clear in the comments.

TikTok user Patrick Ellis got roasted for throwing his kids' gaming consoles into the pool. Image: TikTok / Patrick Ellis

Mental health is a focus of our generation, and parenting has evolved accordingly, at least in most cases. The way this dad handled the situation triggered a lot of people.

Angry dad throws PS5 into swimming pool in TikTok video

TikTok user Patrick Ellis shared a video of throwing his kids' gaming consoles into the pool. The man claimed they were ruining his children and was now sick of them.

Disclaimer: The following video has explicit language unsuitable for young or sensitive viewers. Take a look:

Mzansi citizens make it clear that this man should have never been a parent

Seeing the trauma this father is causing his kids left many people fuming. The comment section was filled with messages letting the dad know that he is not being fair.

Read some of the fiery comments:

@Mynhardt Fouché said:

“Welcome to another episode of "I should not have been a parent"✨”

@Temp said:

“Someone's gonna end up in a retirement home.”

@Cherise said:

“Gaming is my escape from reality. So flippen onnodig.”

@Keanan Pretorius said:

“Does he know there are gamers making an income he could only dream of?”

@Dillon Basson said:

“The dad that always gets embarrassing drunk at a party.”

@ said:

“As someone once said all children deserve parents but not all parents deserve children.”

