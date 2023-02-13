Holywood star Charlize Theron shared that she is also grieving the loss of South African rapper AKA

The Mzansi-born actress took to Instagram to pen a tribute post, which she used to call out gun violence

Reacting to the online caption, Theron's international fanbase said she should pay attention to other world problems, especially the earthquakes in Turkey

Mzansi-born Hollywood star Charlize Theron always weighs in on issues affecting South Africa, despite being far away from the country.

Charlize Theron's tribute post for AKA didn't sit well with Turkish fans who want her to focus on the earthquakes they've been enduring. Image: Jon Koaploff and @akaworldwide

Source: UGC

Taking to her Instagram accounts shortly after rapper AKA's shocking death, the actress penned a tribute post. Charlize said it was a shame that another life had been lost due to gun violence.

"Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the passing of @akaworldwide. Another beautiful life cut short by a senseless act of gun violence. Sending peace and love to Kiernan’s family. Rest in power."

Charlize Theron's global fans are angry at her for sharing the online post amid Turkey's earthquakes

Charlize's comments section was a mess as her international fans blasted her for the post. The star's Turkish fanbase wanted her to share their pain amid the earthquakes they have been facing in the past few days. According to CNN, 33 000 people died from the devastating natural disaster.

@xolile.zulu said:

"Charlize is from South Africa and obviously, she loved the person who died. She is allowed to grieve, so why do you want to take the focus away from her grief? You are grieving so let her grieve in peace also. No country is above any country. It's a person from home. Let it be."

@serkan_arhan_turhan shared:

"Hi, Charlize, can you send a message about the earthquake in Turkey, please?"

@gerrytacker posted:

"So funny how one artist gets shot and it's a tragedy, yet white farmers are being killed in that country."

@laylavalentino replied:

"There is nothing wrong with sending her condolences to someone she knew. It's such a tragic loss. Why can't she be free to post what she wants?"

@guinea_feathers commented:

"It's a senseless act of violence. The weapon of use is of no consequence."

@ardasayiner reacted:

"Send peace and love to Turkey. Also, send help to Turkey."

@ozgurkaradass also said:

"We are waiting for your support for Turkey. I am your fan. Share our pain."

@oyama_dyosiba added:

"My heart is so broken, today has been so heavy. We are not safe anymore Charlize."

AKA killed in a drive-by shooting outside Durban club, South Africa mourns the Fela in Versace rapper

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African rapper AKA has died following a shooting incident on Florida Road in Durban. Police in Durban confirmed that the rapper was gunned down with his friend outside a popular restaurant.

Reports in the media suggest that unknown gunmen shot the rapper in a drive-by shooting.

According to TimesLIVE, emergency responders at the scene said the rapper was dead when they arrived around 10pm on Friday. The friend, also believed to be in his 30s, reportedly died a few minutes later.

