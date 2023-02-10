A South African man was at Shoprite when he saw a lady hesitate to buy a packet of noodles for herself

The man suspected she was a student and eventually approached her to offer his help, which she did not trust at first

The good Samaritan was lauded for his generosity and kindness by other South African people online

A good samaritan helps a student buy food at Shoprite. @tsepothibankhoe / Twitter

Random acts of kindness make the world go 'round. A South African man saw a woman's hesitation in purchasing noodles at Shoprite recently. According to him, it looked like she mentally counted the cents she had left before making a decision.

"So I am at Shoprite, I see this lady o nka a couple of noodles packages walks a distance, then comes back, puts them all back, said @TsepoThibankhoe in a Twitter post.

"Then stands there for a couple [of] minutes- I think she was calculating something in [her] head. Then takes only one and goes."

The man steps in to help the lady with her shopping

Tsepo recognised that she must be a student going through tough times. She did turn out to be a student when he walked to her to find out.

The young woman was surprised by his willingness to help so much that she asked for his number to repay him for his kindness. But he flatly refused.

South Africans praised his kindness

In an era where people record their acts of kindness for views online, it's understandable that she had a hard time trusting him at first. But he seemed to have a genuine interest in helping the student. South Africans heaped praise on him.

@liopelo60 said:

"Kannete rea mo lebohela. Acts of kindness are rare these days. Congrats, and God bless."

@Malayisha11 commented:

"This is touching, principled man."

@Hauzie added:

"This is really amazing. You did good. Bless you and her."

@@Nokulunga_Flo concluded:

"This is so kind of you ❤️"

