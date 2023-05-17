A video of a young woman showing how she expected to look during her pregnancy vs how she did has gone viral

In the footage, @rosa_ree is seen looking all glammed up before revealing how pregnancy humbled her with a swollen appearance

Netizens were surprised by her larger nose as @rosa_ree claimed that women are the strongest beings on earth

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Pregnancy is a special and life-changing moment in a woman's life. Growing a little human inside of you is a blessing that is truly unmatched and requires a lot of the expectant mommy.

A beautiful woman didn't expect to look puffy and swollen during her pregnancy. Image: @rosa_ree/TikTok

Source: TikTok

From the odd aches and pains to swollen feet, many changes happen in a woman's body during pregnancy and for one woman, she never saw them coming.

Taking to TikTok, @rosa_ree posted a video showing herself looking drop-dead gorgeous, rocking a full facebeat and racey outfit before her pregnancy. According to the post, that is how she thought she would slay her entire pregnancy.

However, an unexpected reality kicked in and @rosa_ree revealed a far more swollen version of herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her nose appeared much larger and judging by her facial expressions, she wasn't too happy about her preggy look. In her post, she shared that women are the strongest beings on earth.

Check out the video below:

According to Baby Center, increasing estrogen levels during pregnancy cause the blood vessels in your nose to relax and dilate to increase blood flow, which leads to swollen nose tissue - also known as the bigger noses that pregnant moms have been noticing on social media.

Internet stunned by the pregnant woman's larger nose

Much like @rosa_ree, many women tend to share their before-and-after photos of their pregnancy journeys. Social media users were taken aback by the striking difference in her images and flooded the comments section with shocked and funny reactions.

Sheila♥️ reacted:

"Waaah y'all making us scared."

yinka029 replied:

"The mouth and the nose eishhh, especially when u will have a baby boy, Mine was worse."

ZindyN asked:

"Guys is this Rosa Ree?"

Millipade commented:

"Why does no one post the before pictures with no make-up?"

Cindy reacted:

"SORROWS SORROWS PRAYERS."

lopez wrote:

"Are you different people coz aaah wiiih."

Mrs.M.P said:

"It’s always the nose."

Unknown commented:

"Yeah now I don’t feel guilty anymore it’s everyone."

Yours Truly wrote:

"It's called breathing for two."

Christine Jimmy743 responded:

"I cover my nose with the blood of Jesus Christ!"

Man gets wife pregnant after they filed for divorce

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman who wanted to divorce her husband has been impregnated by the same man she wanted to leave.

The man and his wife were said to have agreed to go their separate ways, and they approached a court to end their relationship.

According to the post on Twitter, the man's wife left the house and moved into another apartment away from her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News