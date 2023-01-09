A beautiful lady has posted a video to show the incredible changes her body went through when she fell pregnant

In the video posted on January 7 by Dr Teddy Sola, the lady's face appears unrecognisable as compared to old photos

Some TikTok users are even doubting that she is the same person in old photos that show her before she got pregnant

A TikTok mum has posted a video to show how her body changed when she became pregnant.

On January 7, 2023, Dr Teddy Sola posted an interesting video, showing how pregnancy humbled her body.

The new mum shows how her body changed during pregnancy. Photo credit: TikTok/@dr_teddysola.

In the short clip which lasted 14 seconds, Teddy showed her old photos and the new ones which were taken when she became expectant.

Video of changes in a pregnant woman's body

The old photos showed a very beautiful and fair Teddy who was also slim and totally 'swagalicious.'

However, things changed when she fell pregnant because her body started to go through a period of transformation.

This came with incredible changes that made her look totally unrecognisable as her nose appeared swollen.

In the pregnancy photos, Teddy appeared dark as compared to the past when she was fair.

The video has been viewed 449k times, and some TikTok users even doubt that she is the same person in the old photos.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Beloved said:

"I screamed Jesus. God abeg oo."

@iamjayfancy reacted:

"God abeg I put my nose into your lovely hands."

@Enkay commented:

"Dear Lord, as you created y nose is big already, I don’t think I’ll be needing any extra layers when expecting. God pls I use your name to beg you."

@Edelweiss_skincare said:

"Omo. Na tribal mark I take know say na you o. God."

@Ndi! said:

"That's the real you. No makeup no filter."

@Timi said:

"Pregnancy na your mate? Always the nose lorddd."

