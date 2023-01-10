Radio and TV personality Lamiez Holworthy took to Instagram to address people who joke about pregnant women's looks

The DJ said, even though she has not experienced this firsthand, she will not sit around and watch other women being teased about something they have no control over

She also made it clear that she won't tolerate those who use her to bring down, bash, or belittle other women

Lamiez Holworthy warns people about pregnancy jokes. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

In her lengthy Instagram post, Lamiez Holworthy said she had seen comparisons, compliments and even jokes about pregnancy. She said she does not like jokes made to attack other pregnant women.

She highlighted that pregnant women do not have control over how their bodies change or how smoothly their pregnancy goes, adding that subjecting them to demeaning words and unnecessary verbal and emotional abuse is not okay. She added:

"I count myself very lucky because I haven’t experienced any drastic physical changes, (although the abdominal pains, swollen legs, nausea, migraines and hormones are showing me real flames)"

Wrapping her lengthy post, Lamiez encouraged people to be kind to each other and remember that pregnancy is no walk in the park.

"ANY woman who carries life is a superhero with superpowers in my opinion and should all be celebrated and embraced regardless of how they look."

People have since taken to the comments section to react.

@moroesi_salimane wrote:

"A beautiful woman with a beautiful heart. You absolutely deserve this beautiful life you have. It’s all God. Everything you said is so true and please ,while you fight for others, remember to continue taking care of yourself physically and mentally during this beautiful time in your life❤️❤️❤️"

@karaokee_tso said:

"You lost me right there, weave looks hot on you maan. My eeeryday number 1 dj ❤️"

@sikhosana.elizabeth wrote:

"Always on point."

Woman claims pregnancy did her dirty, shares before and during pregnancy looks, the video gets 8m views

In another article, Briefly News reported that one expecting mom opened up about how pregnancy has changed her.

TikTok user Michelle Erima said she could not recognise the person that she was when she was pregnant. The social media user posted on TikTok after her pregnancy and shared that she was happy to be getting her old self back.

In the comments section, many people said they could not believe the pictures were of the same person. However, people who have experienced this firsthand told the rest that they best believe that pregnancy can drastically change a woman's looks.

Source: Briefly News