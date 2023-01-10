Kelly Khumalo has revealed that she's tired of drinking alcohol, adding that she hates the way drunk people behave

The singer, who has her own booze brand, has not had a drink since she found out that she's pregnant with her third child

Taking to her comment section, social media users advised Kelly to never go back to her drinking ways after giving birth

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Kelly Khumalo can't stand drunken behaviour. The singer stopped drinking when she found out she was pregnant with her third child.

Kelly Khumalo claims she's tired of drinking alcohol. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

The star, who already has two bundles of joy, took to her timeline to express that she's tired of booze. The reality TV star's third baby daddy is allegedly former Kaizer Chiefs player, Mthokozisi Yende.

Taking to , the Empini hitmaker said the more she doesn't drink, the more she realises that she can't stand the behaviour of drunk people, reports ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi agrees with Kelly Khumalo

The stunning songstress' supporters took to her comment section on the micro-blogging app and advised her to never drink again.

@MissTinah_M wrote:

"Mina I hear you yazi. Didn’t go out this past weekend and I have never felt so great. Waking up sober and productive? I’m looking forward to more of that."

@DlamzGee said:

"Best decision I made for myself, enjoy it, Sisi. It was the hangover for me."

@duvall_dr commented:

"Been there, make sure you don't ever come back to it because it's going to make you feel so embarrassed if you touch it again."

@collenmodikoane wrote:

"It's like you're waking up from a long sleep you've been in for years, things become more clear. I don't miss it! That happiness I had was delusional and destructive."

@TheRealNengwi added:

"It's true. Once you stop drinking you realise that noorrrr maarn, ayikho la way. Alcohol, regardless of how we may defend it, is just not it!"

Kelly Khumalo no longer triggered by haters

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo took to her timeline to share that she's no longer triggered by the hate she received on social media. The singer has been through the most since her second baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa, was gunned down at her home.

The Empini hitmaker has also been accused of destroying the careers of most of the men she has dated in the past, including her first baby daddy Jub Jub.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star opened up about her inner peace. She shared that she's no longer triggered by things that used to get her worked up in the past.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News