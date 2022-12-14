Kelly Khumalo has opened up about how happy she is at the moment, saying that she's no longer triggered by her haters

The Empini hitmaker posted a video on her timeline in which she shared that the hate she receives no longer gets to her and she just doesn't react to negativity anymore

Kelly, who has been bashed for Senzo Meyiwa's murder, shared that all the bad things that are being said about her on social media and mainstream media no longer gets to her

Kelly Khumalo has taken to her timeline to share that she's no longer triggered by the hate she received on social media. The singer has been through the most since her second baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa, was gunned down at her home.

The Empini hitmaker has also been accused of destroying careers of most of the men she has dated in the past, including her first baby daddy Jub Jub.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star opened up about her inner peace. She shared that she's no longer triggered by things that used to get her worked up in the past.

TshisaLIVE reports that Kelly added that she's currently at a happy place. She added:

"I'm at a place where what used to get to me, no longer gets to me."

Here's what Mzansi thinks about Kelly Khumalo's remarks

Social media users took to her timeline to share their thoughts on her remarks. Many said they wish to have peace like her.

winnie_ntshaba said:

"It is the peace that surpasses human understanding… God's gift to us and it has finally found you my sis… I pray I get there, with so much happening around us, peace is all one needs to stay sane."

mrs_khels wrote:

"It's amazing coming across this when just the other day I was telling a friend I want to get the point where Kelly Khumalo is. I said Kelly is happy and has no ufkcs to give, y'all can keep saying whatever but she is not bothered. I aspire to be her. Keep shining and keep healing and keep being happy. You deserve it and more."

mabuzalast commented:

"Very true, finding peace within yourself and let the healing process takes its time its very important. Its part of Self Care."

iamsongi said:

"You've just given me an idea. We know our triggers and we need to visit some of our triggers just to monitor if we've healed or not. Praying for peace for all of us."

comfandra_nymphet added:

"You've been through a lot, you deserve the space you are in right now."

