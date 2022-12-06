Kelly Khumalo is on everyone's lips after her recent pics left many convinced she's pregnant and Mzansi wondered who her "brave" baby daddy is

After the singer posted her pics, social media users started debating who her baby father is and claimed he's brave for having a baby with Kelly

Kelly's baby dad Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead while visiting her at her family home and her other baby dad, Jub Jub, spent some time in jail after causing a fatal accident

Mzansi social media users are debating Kelly Khumalo's new alleged baby daddy. The singer recent pics left many convinced that she's expecting a third child.

Kelly Khumalo's "brave" baby daddy is being discussed online. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Tweeps, mostly trolls, claimed that the reality TV star's new baby daddy is brave because of her history. Kelly Khumalo has a son with Jub Jub and a daughter with late Orlando Pirates goalie, Senzo Meyiwa.

Jub Jub was involved in a fatal accident and served time in jail while Meyiwa was fatally shot while at Kelly's family home in Vosloorus. Twitter catfish ChrisExcel sparked the conversation when he roasted Kelly's alleged baby dad. Check out his post here.

Mzansi react to Kelly Khumalo' allegedly brave baby father

Peeps took to ChrisExcel's comment section and roasted the musician's man. Some claimed her new baby father is Mthokozisi Yende, former Kaizer Chiefs star.

@mnikelondaba commented:

"His days are numbered."

@MtalaMzk said:

"Maybe it's a white guy who doesn't watch TV."

@Mphazima_SS wrote:

"That man deserves a Bells, he's a legend."

@Artybotoman93 commented:

"It's Mthozisi Yende, former KC player."

@Ljay104 said:

"I'm sure it's a Ben 10 cause there's no man who can do that. It's a boy who took the risk."

@CastleLarger wrote:

"Ayibo is she on baby number 3 or 4 with different dads?"

@Lipra_LM added:

"Apparently it's Mthokozisi Yende."

Kelly Khumalo's pregnancy rumours grow

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's fans are convinced their fave is expecting a third baby. The singer's latest post fuelled the pregnancy rumours.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to post pics of herself performing in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal and many noticed that her slightly protruding baby bump.

Kelly currently has two kids. She shares her first born with Jub Jub and her second bundle of joy with late Orlando Pirates goalie Senzo Meyiwa. Peeps took to the musician's comment section in numbers to congratulate her on her alleged pregnancy.

