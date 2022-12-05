Itu Khune's wife had tongues wagging on the socials after she shared a snap of her amazing summer body

Sphelele's impressive physique is not an overnight success story, seeing that she's been consistent with working out

Fire emojis littered the comment section under the firey post, with some Mzansi peeps feeling motivated to hit the gym

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Itu Khune's bae had impressed South Africans glued to their screens when she shared a snap of herself showing off her summer body on holiday.

Sphelele showing off her physique had peeps motivated to start working out. Images: laaylaymak/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

laaylaymak shared the post on Instagram with the caption, "Make no mistake", showing off her sassier side. The summer body in question is not a product of overnight work. A pinned post on her account shows how serious she is about hitting the gym.

All about the gains

Sphelele's passion for keeping fit is no secret whatsoever. Several posts on her Insta show the lengths she would go to get into better shape, even going as far as having a personal trainer to help with her routine.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Several videos of her doing some intense workouts can also be seen. She is determined to look as best as possible.

Peeps loved the display. See the comments below:

ndondo89 said:

" Well done nanatjie. The rounded wifey. Hoping young girls are learning from you how to be a woman and wife of not Love u baby gal "

yazi_dube mentioned:

"And you sure don't, mama "

mba_lindi commented:

" Love this body transformation Inspired"

jane_mashele asked:

"Are you sure you did not do surrogacy coz? "

mmatlou.morakaladi posted:

"My beautiful and fav gal looking "

mfundonzimande shared:

"There's just no way kwaphuma abantu ababili la "

alletaneziwe asked:

"❤️ Was it Cape Town? Because aninalo EGoli."

itukhune32 said:

"Mine ❤️"

Itu Khune’s gorgeous wife Sphelele Makhunga set social media on fire with flaming pictures: Mzansi sweats

In another story, Briefly News reported that Itumeleng Khune had been blessed with a gorgeous boss babe for a wife. Sphelele Makhunga recently dropped some snaps on Instagram that had some people taking a minute to catch their breath. Sis is on fire!

There is nothing quite like a beautiful woman riddled with confidence and intelligence. Sphe is the entire package, and people constantly remind Itu of how blessed he is.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News