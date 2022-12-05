A proud woman couldn't hold back her amazing achievement and celebrated becoming a doctor online

@OasisbyTshiamo also shared her badge showing that the announcement is official, and she also has a snap of her in scrubs

Her followers were undeniably happy for her, with many of them sending the accomplished lady lovely messages

Impressive accomplishments are always a cause for celebration, and one lady who officially became a doctor knew this all too well.

A stunner had her followers show her love after sharing some snaps showing off her doctor credentials. Images: @OasisbyTshiamo/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

It wasn't the first time @OasisbyTshiamo posted about her medical adventures on Twitter. A glance through her account shows her taking a picture in some scrubs, agreeing with another doctor that pink scrubs are superior to others.

A nation of educated women

According to The Conversation, black women have improved the most in obtaining undergraduate university degrees. The boss babe can gladly claim to be part of this cohort, especially since she passed an extremely difficult degree.

The qualification itself also tends to be one of the more incredibly long ones to complete, with over 5 years of training required to be qualified. This also doesn't take into account the possible shortcomings one can have when studying.

In the meantime, the fresh doctor also showed off her badge showing her name, surname and the degree she had obtained. The stunner also shared some snaps of herself in a beautiful dress.

Peeps loved the good news and shared kind words. See the responses below:

@gile_motsepe said:

"I pray you come to Bara "

@kundizee mentioned:

"U doctor wethu o muhle, Congratulations cutie "

@johny_theblessd commented:

"I say congratulations."

@TheLupusWarrior posted:

"Udokotela omuhle, congratulations "

@MaeketsaM shared:

"Congratulations Dr. Ngcobo."

@PhineasMalulek3 said:

"Big up."

@MarakalalaLumi mentioned:

"Congratulations."

@therealmoshito commented:

"Baby girl "

Briefly News