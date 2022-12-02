A South African teacher took to social media to share a photo of herself taken by one of her pupils

Twitter user @uhone_blessing disclosed that the learner had said she looked pretty and insisted on capturing it on camera

In true Mzansi fashion, several men couldn't help but leave flirty comments for the young woman online

A beautiful teacher had her pupils and netizens charmed by her good looks.

Taking to Twitter, @uhone_blessing posted a photo of herself looking flawless in a black shirt, blue jeans and high heels. She shared one of her pupils complimented her looks and wanted to take a photo of her.

"A learner said I looked "pretty" and insisted I took a picture ❤️. So grateful for these innocent souls ," @uhone_blessing wrote.

The child in question clearly had a good eye, as many Mzansi peeps agreed that the teacher was very beautiful. Some users even insisted she teaches them on matters of the heart, LOL.

@PertuMoshokoa reacted:

"Morning Mam, o pila yang" they do it all the time. Just innocent compliments from our kids, nje ‍♀️."

@Fiona_muvhanx commented:

"One thing about children they are honestYou look Beautiful Babe❤️."

@FaraiMusekiwa4 responded:

"And that learner deserves a hug coz he/she was on point.....Looking really gorgeous mamacita ."

@MrmMakhavhu wrote:

"Can I take a picture with you please, you my Twitter crush. When I meet you in person ."

@wanda_maropeng commented:

"Ma'am I'm a student, I wanna study you-ngineering, I wanna be proficient in what makes you smile, dance and make you feel loved. I need in this module gotta make em parents proud."

@ex_ahli said:

"Can't blame bro for tryna get his grades up."

@iambonrad replied:

"I don't ever remember myself being innocent as a child. I always knew more than I should and curious to learn even more."

