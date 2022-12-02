South Africans couldn't believe the roasting a doctor received from her dad and added to the lighthearted spiciness

@Its_Lira went on to explain the relationship she has with her father and stated that poking fun was part of their interactions

Mzansi cracked up at the text she shared and somewhat agreed with what the parent said, but in a kinder way

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Some dads don't hold back when playfully roasting their children, and one doctor who shared a screenshot of what her dad said about her hair knew this too well.

Peeps also gave their own comments on the doctor's hair, but in a more sincere way. Images: @Its_Lira/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Its_Lira shared the post with a caption asking if her dad hated her after he said that her hairstyle looked scary and ugly. Some peeps were shocked by the Twitter post, but the medical expert quickly clarified that roasting was part of the dynamic of their relationship:

"Banter! This is the kinda relationship we have."

Playful parenting

The tweet and screenshot inspired folks to share some examples of their parents doing the same, with some understanding that light roasting happens between a child and their parent if they have a good relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Peeps were initially shocked by the tweet but understood it and agreed with the dad's opinion. See the comments below:

@Love_Y0urz said:

"If this was Instagram I’d have said you look but because here we are honest "

@Nunuberry50 mentioned:

"Then you should meet my mom Ahh that woman."

@boitusiba_ posted:

@Nokzen101 commented:

"Old man told it like it is it shows he knows you're capable of looking much much better."

@Reneilwe_TK said:

"You’re absolutely gorgeous but dad is right It’s not giving."

@Senzosilo14 shared:

@anna_ndege mentioned:

"I think your dad loves you too much that he can't hide the truth "

@T_Mohlaloga said:

"Lol dad ain't wrong..."

Video young school girl telling teacher she can’t draw dinosaur has SA busting: “Ma’am Dube ungixolele mfethu”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a little girl left Mzansi cyber citizens with belly aches from laughter after trying to explain to her teacher that she couldn’t draw a dinosaur.

The video has gone viral across social media platforms and was shared by TikTok user @siwesimelane0 and shows the young pupil apologising to his teacher Ma’am Dube that she cannot draw a dinosaur.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News