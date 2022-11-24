A video of a little girl humorously explaining to her teacher that she struggled to draw a dinosaur has gone viral

The clip shows her seated at his desk as her teacher asks why she couldn’t draw the extinct reptile

The girlshares an innocent giggle before revealing a big and oddly shaped creature leaving netizens amused

A little girl left Mzansi cyber citizens with belly aches from laughter after trying to explain to her teacher that she couldn’t draw a dinosaur.

A girl couldn't help but laugh at her funny dinosaur drawing in class. Image: @siwesimelane0/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video has gone viral across social media platforms and was shared by TikTok user @siwesimelane0 and shows the young pupil apologising to his teacher Ma’am Dube that she cannot draw a dinosaur.

The teacher asks why she cannot draw it, to which she giggles and explains that she just cannot. The teacher then asks to see her drawing, and the girl nervously and humorously opens her exercise book to show a rather giant and oddly shaped dinosaur.

Amused netizens gathered in the comments to share a good laugh, with many assuming that the girl lived with her granny, judging by how she spoke.

Check out the video and the comments below:

Thando replied:

“ uhlala nogogo losisi ngeke.”

Fuzelihle**❤nathou commented:

“Lo sebuya x2 emhlabeni.”

uLazaru wrote:

“Ilona Nje Leli Ukuth Lalisuthi Kakhulu.”

PhilaZulu remarked:

“ unabazukulu bakhe lomuntu, ukhululile.”

Mbangikhala Mthethwa responded:

“Ingane ehlala nesalukwazi le iyezwakala nokufundiseka.”

Mpume Shoba commented:

“Bengithi u ice cream le dayinasoli.”

Ms_LaylaN said:

“Yi nkabi lena! “Weh mam Dube ungxolele, angkwazi uku bhala” mdala lo muntu.”

Boy reacted:

“Ngibona sengath uyawakwaz ukwakha ubudlelwane obuhle nabafundi bakhe maDube.”

Video of mischievous little boy figuring out how to open the fridge leaves Mzansi peeps amazed by his skill

In another story, Briefly News reported on a video of a little boy strategically opening a fridge despite his parents’ efforts to keep it closed left South African social media users stunned and amused.

The footage was posted on Twitter by Kulani (@kulanicool) and showed the young chap slamming the double-door fridge, which had been tied closed with a cloth to prevent him from opening it.

He slams the doors, which results in the cloth sliding down to his reach, and he unties the knot with great skill before opening the fridge. Shu! What a young mastermind.

Source: Briefly News