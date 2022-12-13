A stunning Zulu woman has been setting social media ablaze after posting snaps of herself looking fabulous in traditional attire

The Durban-based social media influencer looked amazing and even got the attention of some celebrities

Compliments flooded the gorgeous woman’s post, with netizens admiring her incredible beauty and attire

A beautiful Zulu woman has been getting attention on social media after posting pictures of herself rocking traditional attire and enjoying familial celebrations.

Siphosethu Nkosi looked amazing in traditional attire. Image: Siphosethu Nkosi.

Source: Twitter

The stunning Durban-based social media influencer even got the attention of well-known Mzansi celebrities, like musician, Khaya Mthethwa.

Twitter user, Siphosethu Nkosi, captioned her post:

“What a blissful weekend.”

Tweeps totally loved the pretty lady’s looks and didn’t hesitate to tell her so in the comment section of her post.

Let’s peek at the tweet:

Briefly News has compiled a list of top reactions from netizens who eagerly complimented the beautiful woman:

@Nkokoma loved her look:

“I’m not saying anything, my brothers.”

@zeema_kay complimented her:

“You looked stunning, mama.”

@AyehSylvester1 loved her attire and culture:

“What a dress, what a culture.”

@Troy_Molaiwa remarked:

“What a beautiful woman.”

@Malakoaneelvis wrote:

“Your silence is understandable, my brother. Sethu is bringing the house down.”

@khayamthethwa reacted with emojis:

“."

@ThatSbahle left her a sweet message:

“Prettiest girl.”

@DexSomahash admired her beauty:

“Beautiful, sis wam.”

@malopemakola noted:

“The Zulu girls.”

@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ was totally wowed:

“South Africa.”

@Nkokoma did not hold back. He was impressed:

“Frame two just dissolved my tongue. I am speechless.”

Source: Briefly News