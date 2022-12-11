A stunning Ndebele woman is thrilled about bagging her doctoral degree by the age of 29

The newly minted doctor, who obtained her PhD in Indigenous Knowledge Systems from North-West University, shared her news online

Social media users expressed how proud they were of the lovely lady, who rocked beautiful, colourful traditional attire to her graduation

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A beautiful young Ndebele woman is over the moon about obtaining her PhD in Indigenous Knowledge Systems from North-West University.

Newly qualified Dr Monicca Thulisile Bhuda looked amazing on her graduation. Image: Monicca Thulisile Bhuda/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The 29-year-old lady shared her joy on LinkedIn and posted lovely snaps as she rocked breathtaking traditional attire at her graduation.

In her post, Monicca Thulisile Bhuda further noted that she already has 15 academic publications to her name.

The high achiever is currently a lecturer at the University of Mpumalanga and a whole children's book author.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Her LinkedIn post read:

“I clapped hands for my peers while I waited for my turn. The North-West University conferred me with a PhD in Social Sciences with Indigenous Knowledge Systems.

“I obtained my PhD with 15 academic publications (three related to the study), seven full papers accepted and awaiting publication and 27 abstracts/papers presented in diverse conferences.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you Dr Bhuda (PhD) at just 29 years of age.”

Social media users were impressed with the brilliant young doctor and wished her well on the accolades:

Lebogang Phelembe said:

“Well done, mam.”

Dr Sanele Justice Gamede added:

“Congratulations, Doc! This is an amazing milestone and you need to celebrate. I have a paper with you in 2023 already!”

Dr Nasiphi Ntshanga wrote:

“Love this.”

Morwamoche Blessing Sekwati commended her:

“Great job, Doc.”

Tsakani E. Nyoni reacted:

“Congratulations, Dr Bhuda. We are proud of you.”

Jozi surgeon makes history: Meet Dr Coceka Mfundisi, the University of Pretoria’s first female neurosurgeon

In a related story by Briefly News, a doctor residing in Johannesburg is making big moves in the medical field and is the first female to have bagged a master’s degree in neurosurgery from the University of Pretoria.

The amazing Dr Coceka Mfundisi is also only the third black female to take on the field of neurosurgery in South Africa.

The humble woman, who says she’s always been interested in neuroscience, now runs her own practice in Modderfontein at Busamed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News