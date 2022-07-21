A doctor who lives in Johannesburg is making big moves in the medical field and is the first female to have bagged a master’s degree in neurosurgery from the University of Pretoria

The amazing Dr Coceka Mfundisi is also only the third black female to take on the field of neurosurgery in South Africa

The humble woman, who says she’s always been interested in neuroscience, now runs her own practice in Modderfontein, at Busamed

A lady from Johannesburg is making big boss babe moves in the medical field and slaying as a neurosurgeon with her own practice.

Coceka Mfundisi is the first woman to obtain a master’s degree in neurosurgery from the University of Pretoria. Image: Coceka Mfundisi/Facebook.

Dr Coceka Mfundisi, who obtained her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) from the University of Cape Town (UCT) is making history in the field of brain surgery.

In 2015, the good doc became the first woman to bag a master’s degree in neurosurgery from the University of Pretoria and is the third black woman in South Africa to become qualified in the specialisation.

Coceka was also only the second woman to become a fellow at the College of Neurosurgeons.

Talking to Mail & Guardian, the woman humbly said that her job was like any other, filled with challenges and moments of success:

“My job is like any other, I just happen to open heads and spines. I feel quite privileged to be able to care for human beings and be trusted to make them feel better. Of course, it’s a job that requires a high level of concentration, particularly when you’re in theatre.”

The brainy lady, who worked at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, with an interest in paediatrics, now runs her own practice in Modderfontein at Busamed and noted that her love for children came from her grandmother, Women24 wrote.

This woman is a total trailblazer and an inspiration to all ladies in the medical field who are interested in neurosurgery.

