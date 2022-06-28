An ambitious and inspiring young medical student from UKZN has done her university proud by becoming a finalist in an international leadership contest

Tivana Chellan is in her last year of medical school and is a finalist in the Global Outstanding Leadership competition held in Australia

South Africans were super proud of the brilliant young woman, with many cheering her on and hoping that she’ll bring the prize home to Mzansi

A go-getter young lady from Durban is doing the absolute most in leadership and as a final-year medical student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

The stunner is a finalist in the Global Outstanding Leadership competition that will be hosted in Australia in July.

Tivana Chellan has made it to the finals of the Global Outstanding Leadership Awards contest. Image: Tivana Chellan/Facebook.

The contest recognises young people who embody inclusive, kind and courageous leadership qualities, UKZNABA Online wrote.

IOL notes that Tivana has always been a brilliant young woman and obtained eight distinctions from Tongaat Secondary School, which enabled her to study medicine at university.

The young lady undertakes many leadership roles, including being the chairperson of the South African Medical Students Association, is part of the Golden Key International Honor Society, and is the vice-chairperson of the Dean’s Clinical Medicine research team. How incredible!

The 23-year-old aspirant neurosurgeon also told IOL that she is a Sathya Sai Baba devotee and believes that faith and medicine go hand in hand with an individual’s holistic healing process.

“In modern medicine, we have to start integrating the two,” she said.

Tivana is a mental health advocate and aims to inspire young people and encourage women to dream big, UKZNABA Online reported.

Mzansi proud of future doctor

Social media users commented on a post shared by UKZN on Facebook and said that they hope Tivana brings the international award home to South Africa.

Christophe Wisemanc said:

“Congratulations. Bring it home.”

Rkkommani Narynsamy added:

“Well done, young lady, truly an inspiration to the youth keep up the great work.”

Nireen Ramkaran wrote:

“You make our community of Tongaat very proud indeed, Tivana. All the very best on you’re your accomplishments and future endeavours.”

